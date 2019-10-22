STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing, LLC announced today the consolidation of Vesta Partners, /N SPRO Consumer Industries, Synchrony Global and Rizing HCM brands into one Rizing brand. Effective today, the companies are re-branded globally as Rizing. The consolidation is part of Rizing's Category of One strategy to leverage the company's industry strengths and technical capabilities with SAP® software and to raise the standards for partnership in SAP consulting, software implementation, service and support.

Rizing, LLC Announces Brand Consolidation of SAP? Partners Vesta Partners, /N SPRO Consumer Industries, Synchrony Global and Rizing HCM

"We at Rizing recognize that our customers' businesses aren't sitting still. Neither are we," said Mike Maiolo, CEO of Rizing, LLC. "The change marks our deep commitment as one company to transforming business into the intelligent enterprise exclusively with SAP solutions for human capital management, enterprise asset management, and consumer industries. Our one brand – Rizing – is aligned with SAP customers across the full supply chain of individuals, resources and technology."

Rizing's enterprise asset management line of business modernizes asset management, maximizing the value of physical assets with Internet of Things (IoT) enabled assets, geospatial data visualization and proprietary master data governance solutions.

In consumer industries, Rizing leverages SAP and emerging technologies to drive value and customer project success with best in class services and software for retail, fashion, wholesale distribution and consumer products companies.

Rizing is also one of the largest global HCM systems integrators focused on Human Experience Management (HXM) with over 350 certified SAP SuccessFactors® consultants delivering the employee experience across payroll, core HR, recruiting, onboarding, talent management and employee development.

Rizing employs over 860 industry experts worldwide who work side by side with SAP customers to design and implement solutions that meet the specific needs of enterprise asset management (EAM), human capital management (HCM) and consumer industries (retail, fashion, wholesale and consumer products). On average, Rizing consultants have 15 years of business experience and 10 years of SAP® product configuration experience.

For companies seeking to transform their business through SAP software, Rizing combines the stability of a larger company able to take on more complex projects with the expertise, focus and attention of a boutique firm.

"Rizing is the single embodiment of a handful of highly specialized boutique firms that have come together to present a solid presence of expertise in the SAP ecosystem," said Bill Sarubbi, Chief Sales Executive at Rizing. "We're still the same great people that worked with you as Vesta Partners, /N SPRO Consumer Industries, Synchrony Global and Rizing HCM. What has changed is our brand name."

Rizing is a privately held multi-national SAP Partner company whose individual enterprises have long been associated with strong industry knowledge and SAP® technical capabilities in the enterprise asset management, human capital management and consumer industries.

The alignment of all businesses within a singular Rizing brand is initiated to match the Rizing vision, mission, values and direction. Learn more about Rizing on our single consolidated website: www.rizing.com.

Follow the Rizing story on Twitter:

Rizing, LLC: @RizingLLC.

Rizing HCM: @RizingHCM

Rizing Consumer Industries: @RizingConsumerIndustries

Rizing Enterprise Asset Management: @RizingEAM.

For more information, press only:

Contact Sherryanne Meyer, Rizing Corporate Communications Director, Sherry.meyer@rizing.com

About Rizing

Headquartered in Stamford, Conn., USA, Rizing is a privately-held multinational company leading the development of the intelligent enterprise through our portfolio of services that includes Human Capital Management expertise for SAP® SuccessFactors® and SAP ERP HCM; SAP Enterprise Asset Management and SAP Consumer Industries. Rizing provides consulting and support services, SAP® Partner Managed Cloud payroll and our proprietary apps leveraging the SAP Cloud Platform to Fortune 500 and small and medium enterprises. For more information, please visit www.rizing.com or contact: Rizing, LLC at +1 (203) 517-0400,info@rizing.com.

About One Equity Partners

OEP is a middle-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 180 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, and Frankfurt. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

SAP, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

Related Images

we-are-rizing.png

We Are Rizing

Rizing, LLC Announces Brand Consolidation of SAP® Partners Vesta Partners, /N SPRO Consumer Industries, Synchrony Global and Rizing HCM

Related Links

Website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnJ6WCmWSl4

SOURCE Rizing, LLC

Related Links

http://www.rizing.com

