Rizing LLC Announces Global Availability of Synchrony Payroll, a Partner Managed Cloud Option Built Upon SAP® SuccessFactors®

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing LLC announces its SAP-qualified partner packaged solution, Synchrony Payroll, powered by SAP®SuccessFactors®, is now globally available. SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll solution is currently in 43 countries. Rizing's payroll offering makes it possible for small and medium enterprises in any of these countries to adopt the world's leading payroll solution at an affordable cost and with a shorter implementation cycle.

With the inclusion of Synchrony Payroll into Rizing's SAP SuccessFactors portfolio, Rizing is now a premier firm with payroll solutions designed to flexibly fit the needs of any organization in any way that works for the industry, growth strategy and size of business.

With Synchrony Payroll, Rizing delivers an integrated HR and payroll solution that covers hardware, software and services. Customers realize the advantages of the latest advances in simplification and innovation for the HR line of business with Synchrony Payroll, leveraging preconfigured business processes from SAP SuccessFactors.

Rizing's Synchrony Payroll also fits the needs of large enterprises that require a managed payroll system in countries where rapid deployment to incorporate an acquisition may be needed. The solution uses an implementation accelerator that reduces time to go live and is sustained with application managed services to enable success from day one.

"Synchrony Payroll leverages our expertise with SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll and delivers a modern payroll system in a way that meets the needs of small and medium businesses. We are taking the responsibility and the risk of implementing a new payroll system away from the client and providing a lower total cost of ownership through our managed cloud platform and services," said Simon Goupil, Executive Vice President of Strategic Industries and Alliances at Rizing.

"Customers are thrilled to see that they can leverage the world's leading HR and Payroll solution at a price point that drives a positive business case to any organization," said Darcy Lalonde, President of Rizing HCM AsiaPac region, where Synchrony Payroll was first launched. "We have been able to create an offering that brings the highest quality to the market with a full managed service wrap that allows customers to leverage a global payroll platform from small enterprise to the largest multinationals."

SAP SuccessFactors is one of the largest cloud-based HCM providers in the world with over 100 million users. SAP SuccessFactors solutions are designed for organizations of all sizes.

About Rizing

Rizing's objective is to enable every business that uses SAP solutions to achieve a truly intelligent enterprise. We do this for Human Capital Management, Enterprise Asset Management and Consumer Industries with leading SAP technologies and our own deep industry experience. Rizing provides services and our proprietary apps leveraging the SAP Cloud Platform to Fortune 500 and small/medium enterprises. Our mission is always to propel your organization along the transformation journey.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

For more information, press only:

Contact Sherryanne Meyer, Rizing Corporate Communications Director, Sherry.meyer@rizing.com

Related Links

PR Source

Rizing LLC

SOURCE Rizing, LLC

Related Links

http://www.rizing.com

