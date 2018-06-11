Rizing LLC Completes Acquisition of Aasonn LLC

STAMFORD, Conn., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing LLC, a privately held international company fully committed to providing leading SAP functional and technical services to its customers, announced today the acquisition of Aasonn LLC, an SAP ®SuccessFactors® Professional Services Firm headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Aasonn joins /N SPRO, a leading SAP Human Capital Management (HCM), SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Retail services firm under the Rizing HCM business portfolio.

Mike Maiolo, CEO of Rizing, stated, "The acquisition of Aasonn begins our journey on an aggressive growth strategy both organically and through acquisitions with our new investment partner, One Equity Partners. Our objective is to grow service offerings to support SAP's initiatives around S/4HANA®, Leonardo and Cloud solutions globally."

The completion of this acquisition further strengthens Rizing's global position in the SAP HCM and SAP SuccessFactors market. The combined entity of /N SPRO and Aasonn now has more Professionally Certified SAP SuccessFactors consultants worldwide than any other SAP SuccessFactors services firm, allowing increased delivery and greater expertise to customers.

Bill Carroll, CEO of Aasonn, said, "The acquisition directly brings increased delivery capability as well as strong skillsets in complimentary SAP services and offerings that each company independently did not provide. Combining /N SPRO and Aasonn provides significant value to our customers."

Luc Hedou, president of /N SPRO HCM, added, "By having a specialized partner with scale and a unique focus on SAP's HCM products, we provide more options to SAP and our customers. Our combined skills and specialized industry offerings make us the partner of choice to drive value for our customers."

Aasonn and /N SPRO are market leaders in North America with a focus on strong SAP SuccessFactors Certified Professionals as well as a robust and rapidly growing international business with broad offshoring capabilities in India. Aasonn will continue to operate under its current name and go to market as "Aasonn, a Rizing Company."

About Rizing LLC

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Rizing is a privately held international company that provides leading SAP functional and technical consulting services to its customers. Rizing is the parent company of Vesta Partners, a leading SAP EAM services firm (www.vestapartners.com); /N SPRO, a top SAP HCM, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP for Retail services firm (www.n-spro.com); and Aasonn, a prominent SAP SuccessFactors Services Firm (www.aasonn.com). The Rizing businesses provide leading specialty SAP consulting services through deep industry experience and a proprietary approach to service delivery and use of IP tools.

For more information, please visit www.Rizing.com or contact Rizing LLC at +1 (203) 517-0400, info@Rizing.com.

About One Equity Partners

OEP is a middle-market private equity firm with approximately $7 billion of assets under management focused on the industrial, healthcare and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 170 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago and Frankfurt. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

