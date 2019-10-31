Rizing, LLC: Thirteen Countries, One Company, One System With SAP® SuccessFactors®

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing, LLC, is pleased to announce its go live with SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central in 13 countries. The journey is about more than technology; it's about the consolidation of multiple SAP solutions and platforms into one centralized system. Rizing has the capabilities of a much larger firm and the personal touch of a neighborhood corner store. In tandem with the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central go live, Rizing is consolidating its multiple brands into one brand: Rizing.

Rizing Chief Executive Officer Mike Maiolo says, "Rizing is experiencing a revolution with SAP cloud solutions that enable the type of business transformation that was once only the domain of the largest enterprises. SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central is allowing our firm to operate as one company with the best software in the world for Human Resources."

GLOBAL BUSINESS CHALLENGES SOLVED IN THE CLOUD

The challenges Rizing faced were the ability to have a clear line of sight to talent across 13 countries in three regions. Rizing incorporated four acquisitions across the globe over one year, resulting in multiple systems and processes across the business. Rizing needed to create alignment, a common vision and shared values. Furthermore, data integration and tracking were necessary to meet compliance and reporting mandates and to attract and retain talent that fit the core competencies and culture of Rizing.

"We are honored to accompany Rizing on their journey as they look to create one brand and one vision for their growing organization, with a consistent employee experience across the globe," said Greg Tomb, President, SAP SuccessFactors. "With SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, Rizing can now truly put people at the center of their business by using technology to automate and streamline key HR processes and engage its global workforce in new and meaningful ways."

SAP SUCCESSFACTORS IS POWERING THE HUMAN EXPERIENCE AT RIZING

SAP was selected because the flexibility of its cloud solutions meets Rizing's needs for scalability as the company continues to grow. The ability to achieve an expeditious implementation, minimize maintenance and deliver ongoing innovation with the software were key criteria. These qualities of an HR system will allow Rizing to focus more time and attention on their core business: that is, their commitment to provide best-in-class solutions to meet global client demand for consulting, implementation services and innovative products.

SAP SuccessFactors allows Rizing to go beyond simply managing headcount. By adopting and deploying end-to-end processes for recruiting, onboarding and continuous performance management and development, Rizing is able to create a workforce experience for its managers and employees that is intuitive, engaging and consistent. This is essential with a workforce that is spread across many different locations and often not tied to a corporate office. Furthermore, with SAP SuccessFactors serving as a single source for accurate employee data, Rizing is also able to implement a single sign-on (SSO) approach to company systems, simplifying and securing the management of user records, but also creating a more enjoyable experience for employees.

In the future, Rizing will introduce analytics using Lyra, Rizing's proprietary application, in order to achieve a more complete, real-time picture of employee engagement and the effectiveness of current HR programs.

Katie Obi, Chief HR and Transformation Officer at Rizing, says, "Our business is a people business. We need an inspired and engaged workforce and this begins with knowing who we are. Who is our talent? Do we have the right skills to meet our current and upcoming business and customer needs? How do we effectively manage and develop our people to be the best they can be? How can we find more people that fit Rizing's culture and growth objectives? These are the questions that the integrated SAP SuccessFactors suite is helping us address."

HCM SUITE SUCCESS: SAP SUCCESSFACTORS INTEGRATED FOR SUCCESS

"SAP SuccessFactors will enable Rizing to have an integrated view of each employee from day one through various aspects of their career development, and help us achieve a competitive edge," says Mike Maiolo, Rizing's Chief Executive Officer. "As one company, with one system, we can maximize our talent across all lines of business and geography – which is a win-win for employees and for Rizing."

About Rizing

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA, Rizing is a privately held multinational company leading the development of the intelligent enterprise through our portfolio of services that includes Human Capital Management expertise for SAP® SuccessFactors® and SAP ERP HCM; SAP Enterprise Asset Management and SAP Consumer Industries. Rizing provides consulting and support services, SAP® Partner Managed Cloud payroll and our proprietary apps leveraging the SAP Cloud Platform to Fortune 500 and small and medium enterprises. For more information, please visit www.rizing.com or contact Rizing, LLC at +1 (203) 517-0400 or info@rizing.com.

About SAP

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

For more information, press only:

Contact Sherryanne Meyer, Rizing Corporate Communications Director, Sherry.meyer@rizing.com

