Rizing, LLC to Accelerate the Intelligent Enterprise with Acquisition of Transcend Spatial Solutions

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing, LLC, the privately held global SAP® functional and technical firm, today announces the acquisition of Transcend Spatial Solutions ("Transcend"), a Geographic Information System (GIS) services and solutions company founded in 2010 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Transcend's expertise with GIS and LiDAR technology will integrate with Rizing's SAP® enterprise asset management capabilities across industry verticals to accelerate the customer journey to the intelligent enterprise.

Rizing + Transcend Spatial Solutions will create Geospatially-Enabled Enterprise Asset Management Customers

According to published research, 80% of all data has a location component to it. Businesses that can harness location data, integrate and visualize the data, and create data-driven decision-making solutions have a competitive advantage in their industries. Tracking and visualizing traffic volumes, identifying geographic concentrations of high-volume incidents, evaluating potential asset improvements, or pinpointing under or overutilization of assets are just a few examples of how the partnership between Transcend and Rizing will create value for the modern enterprise.

"We here at Rizing are extremely happy to announce to the market that the exceptional professionals of Transcend have become part of what we are building," said Noel Fagan, CEO Vesta Partners, a Rizing company. "This deal was always about presenting to the market a more comprehensive vision of geospatially-enabled enterprise asset management. Marrying spatial tools and processes into enterprise asset management functions across our traditional industry base in the transport, utilities and oil and gas space has been a long-standing goal."

Transcend Spatial Solutions leverages location data originating from field data collection, LiDAR point clouds, and satellite imagery to build custom applications that allow for data visualization and monitoring of assets. Transcend's products increase the value of location data by adding integration, validation, reporting and visualization capabilities. Transcend has been focused primarily on the transportation and telecommunications industries, supporting over 25 State Departments of Transportation (DOTs).

"We are very excited about joining Rizing," said Connie Gurchiek, President of Transcend. "This merging of industry knowledge and experience will provide our long-term valuable clients with access to exciting new technologies and talented resources. The strength of the combined companies will allow us to grow into new markets and augment our products and services to better address the needs of existing and new clients."

With Rizing's investment partner, One Equity Partners (OEP), Rizing is becoming one of the strongest partners in the SAP ecosystem through their combined end-to-end experience and strong industry experience. The partnership between Rizing and Transcend is less about radically changing either firms' customers, solution sets or development roadmaps. Together, the combined companies will deliver leading-edge solutions to advance the combined use of enterprise and geospatial data."

About Rizing

Headquartered in Stamford, Conn., USA, Rizing is a privately held multinational company providing leading SAP functional and technical consulting services to its customers. Rizing is the parent company of Vesta Partners, a leading SAP EAM services firm (www.vestapartners.com), /N SPRO, a top SAP for Retail services firm (www.n-spro.com), Rizing HCM (www.rizinghcm.com), an SAP SuccessFactors Gold Partner and Synchrony Global, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of the Year for APJ in 2017 (www.synchronyglobal.com). The Rizing businesses provide leading specialty SAP consulting services through deep industry experience and a proprietary approach to service delivery and use of IP tools. For more information, please visit www.rizing.com or contact: Rizing, LLC at +1 (203) 517-0400, info@rizing.com.

About One Equity Partners

OEP is a middle-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 180 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, and Frankfurt. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

