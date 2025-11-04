Rizing Tide Foundation Announces 2025 Surge Scholarship Recipients

Fifth cohort of scholars to receive support for specialty physical therapy training

PHOENIX, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing Tide , a foundation dedicated to expanding access to physical therapy care by creating a more inclusive workforce through scholarships and professional development, announces today the fifth cohort of recipients for its annual Surge scholarship program . Five accomplished doctors of physical therapy currently enrolled in residency programs across the U.S., will receive financial support to ease the costs of their advanced post-graduate education.

"As we celebrate the fifth cohort of Surge scholars, I'm continually inspired by the passion and resilience these individuals bring to our profession," said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT , founder and CEO of Rizing Tide. "Residency training is an important step toward advancing clinical excellence and leadership in physical therapy. For too many in our profession, the financial burden makes that next step feel out of reach. We're happy to not only remove that barrier by providing financial support, but also provide a community, educational enrichment and mentorship that helps them become leaders in our profession."

The Surge scholarship provides targeted financial support to help early-career therapists pursue residency programs. Through one-time awards of up to $10,000, Surge scholarships cover expenses such as tuition, professional development, travel, and continuing education. Surge Rizing Star scholars receive one-time awards of up to $3,500 for the same purposes.

The 2025 Rizing Tide Foundation Surge scholars include:

The 2025 Rizing Tide Foundation Surge Rizing Star scholars include:

Zoe Dickerson, who holds a doctorate of physical therapy from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and attends the Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation Oncology Residency

Do Kyung Yun, who holds a doctorate of physical therapy from University of North Texas Health Science Center and attends the Greater Los Angeles VA Orthopaedic Residency

The 2025 recipients were selected by the Rizing Tide Beachcombers, a panel of established PT and business leaders who evaluate applicants based on academic achievement, leadership potential, character, and commitment to advancing the PT profession.

"We hand-selected these five Surge scholars because we believe they will transform the future of physical therapy," said Dr. Christopher Nelson , PT, DPT, OCS, SCS, a member of the Rizing Tide selection committee and Clinic Director & Sports Physical Therapist at Momentous Sports Medicine. "Serving on the committee for the first time this year, I was inspired by the applicants' dedication and commitment to improving care in their communities and paving the way for those who will come after them. Supporting these individuals will help us shape the next generation of PT leaders and build a more inclusive and skilled profession for the future."

Prospective candidates are encouraged to apply for the next Surge Scholarship cycle, which opens in August 2026. Rizing Tide also offers the Crest scholarship , which supports students from underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds pursuing a doctorate of physical therapy (DPT). Applicants must be either undergraduate students accepted into an accredited DPT program, first- or second-year DPT students, or PTAs entering a bridge program. Crest scholarships award up to $14,000 annually and may be renewed for up to three years. Applications for the 2026 Crest Scholarship open in April 2026.

Rizing Tide was founded in 2020 by Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, to help bridge the diversity gap in the physical therapy profession. She is the co-founder of WebPT and a physical therapist with more than 25 years of experience in the rehab therapy industry. The foundation annually awards scholarships to DPT students and residents from underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds in an effort to make a meaningful, generational impact on the physical therapy industry, and has pledged a total of $2.2 million to students to date. This achievement underscores the foundation's unwavering commitment to the success of its beneficiaries and its mission to create a more inclusive future for the physical therapy profession. Learn more at www.rizing-tide.com .

