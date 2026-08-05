Rizing Tide Foundation Surpasses $2.5 Million Via 118 Scholarships Awarded, Announces 2026 Crest Scholarship Recipients

Sixth annual Crest cohort reflects growing support from the physical therapy profession, including contributions from a former scholar and a longtime industry leader

PHOENIX, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing Tide, a foundation dedicated to expanding access to physical therapy by creating a more inclusive workforce through scholarships and professional development, today announced the 2026 recipients of the Crest Scholarship. Twenty winners from 19 accredited programs across the U.S. and Puerto Rico were selected from a pool of more than 500 applicants, and are part of the foundation's pledge to award up to $570,000 in scholarships to Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) students from underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds.

"I'm proud to welcome the 2026 Crest scholars into the Rizing Tide community and celebrate their incredible potential," said Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, founder of Rizing Tide. "This fleet of academically outstanding future PTs, the majority of whom are first-generation college students, are all driven to make a meaningful difference in the profession and the world."

The 2026 Rizing Tide Crest scholars were selected for their academic achievement, leadership potential, commitment to service, and passion for advancing the physical therapy profession. In addition to financial support, scholars receive mentorship and leadership development programming, including all-inclusive access to the North Star Summit, the foundation's annual conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

Introducing the 2026 Rizing Tide Foundation Crest Scholarship recipients:

Ashley Ma, MGH Institute of Health Professions

Brandon Acuna, Elon University

Emna Belhadj Mohamed, California State University, Sacramento

Ephraim Bullock, Virginia Commonwealth University

Gianna DeTomaso, Pacific University

Jada Watson, Alabama State University

Jesus Meza Nava, Sacramento State

Joshua Persaud, Ithaca College

Keshon Thomas, University of Findlay

Mario Tovar Velasquez, Texas State University

Introducing the 2026 Rizing Tide Foundation Crest: Rizing Star Scholarship recipients:

Bilikisu Amunikoro, Northeastern University

Elmer Ortega, University of Southern California

Jerson Ochoa-Munoz, Methodist University

Jorge Galan Ortiz, University of Puerto Rico

London Downing, University of Delaware

Mahasin Hammond, University of Southern California

Rylie Hamilton, Augusta University

Sarah Yoo, Marymount University

Shania Custodio-Velasco, Hawai'i Pacific University

Vanessa Vazquez, University of North Texas

This year's scholarship program was made possible through the generosity of physical therapists and industry leaders investing in the next generation of clinicians.

Among this year's donors includes Dr. Ricardo "Ricky" Locci, PT, DPT, MPH, CSCS, a 2021 Crest scholar (and the first winner to fund a scholarship), once again donated $5,000 to sponsor a Crest: Rizing Star Scholarship. His ongoing support reflects the impact of the Rizing Tide community, and demonstrates a full circle moment of today's scholars becoming tomorrow's leaders and supporters.

"Receiving a Crest Scholarship changed the trajectory of my career, and sponsoring a scholarship for the second year in a row is my way of welcoming a new cohort of scholars into the same community that helped shape me," said Locci. "Congratulations to this year's scholars. I can't wait to see the impact you'll make on your patients, your communities, and our profession. I'm honored to welcome you into this community."

This year, Dr. Larry Benz, PT, DPT, also contributed $10,000 to support a 2026 Surge Scholarship, helping one licensed physical therapist pursue residency training.

Applications for the 2027 Crest Scholarship cycle will open April 1, 2027. Rizing Tide also offers the Surge Scholarship for licensed physical therapists pursuing U.S.-based residency programs, and the application cycle is currently open. To learn more about scholarship opportunities, make a donation, or explore partnership opportunities, visit www.rizing-tide.com.

ABOUT RIZING TIDE:

Rizing Tide was founded in 2020 by Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, to help bridge the diversity gap in the physical therapy profession. She is the co-founder of WebPT and a physical therapist with 30 years of experience in the rehab therapy industry. The foundation annually awards scholarships to DPT students and residents from underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds in an effort to make a meaningful, generational impact on the physical therapy industry, and has pledged a total of $2.8 million to students to date. This achievement underscores the foundation's unwavering commitment to the success of its beneficiaries and its mission to create a more inclusive future for the physical therapy profession. Learn more at www.rizing-tide.com.

SOURCE Rizing Tide