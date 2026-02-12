Rizing Tide Launches Tide Pool, a Digital Community for the Next Generation of Physical Therapists

Foundation expands physical therapy student engagement through a new digital platform plus on-site programming at CSM 2026

PHOENIX, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizing Tide , a foundation dedicated to expanding access to physical therapy by creating a more inclusive workforce through scholarships and professional development, announces today the launch of the Tide Pool , a new digital community and formal mentorship platform for doctor of physical therapy (DPT) students, residents and new graduates.

"As the profession continues to evolve, we have to be intentional about how we support students and new graduates beyond the classroom," said Dr. Heidi Jannenga , PT, DPT, founder and CEO of Rizing Tide. "The Tide Pool community was thoughtfully created to provide access to mentorship, camaraderie and professional development at a stage when it can have lasting effects."

The Tide Pool is designed to support early-career development by providing structured mentorship, job placement resources and opportunities to connect with peers across the country. Through the platform, members can formally connect with experienced physical therapy professionals, participate in career development webinars, explore curated educational resources and engage in ongoing community conversations designed to support the transition from school to practice.

"Students often lack access to the spaces, conversations, and connections that really move careers forward," said TaVona Denise Boggs , PT and Rizing Tide Beachcomber. "The Tide Pool helps close that gap by providing access, building confidence, and preparing students and new grads for the realities of the profession."

Alongside the launch of the Tide Pool, Rizing Tide will participate at APTA's Combined Sections Meeting 2026 , held Feb. 12–14 in Anaheim, Calif., with a presence at booth No. 537 in the Exhibit Hall. During the conference, the foundation will host the Rizing Tide CSM Scavenger Hunt, a student-focused activity designed to encourage students to connect meaningfully with potential employers as well as industry partners across the profession, including NABPT , AAPT and ACAPT .

Rizing Tide will also host a CSM 2026 happy hour for students and early-career clinicians:

Date: Feb. 12

Feb. 12 Location: Jazz Kitchen and Coastal Grill, 1590 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, CA 92802

Attendance for the happy hour will require a ticket for entry, which can be obtained at the Rizing Tide booth during CSM.

To learn more about the Tide Pool, mentorship opportunities, and Rizing Tide programming, please visit: www.rizing-tide.com/tidepool .

ABOUT RIZING TIDE:

Rizing Tide was founded in 2020 by Dr. Heidi Jannenga, PT, DPT, to help bridge the diversity gap in the physical therapy profession. She is the co-founder of WebPT and a physical therapist with 30 years of experience in the rehab therapy industry. The foundation annually awards scholarships to DPT students and residents from underrepresented racial and ethnic backgrounds in an effort to make a meaningful, generational impact on the physical therapy industry, and has pledged a total of $2.3 million to students to date. This achievement underscores the foundation's unwavering commitment to the success of its beneficiaries and its mission to create a more inclusive future for the physical therapy profession. Learn more at www.rizing-tide.com .

