Rizkalla Appointed to Plaintiff's Steering Committee in Lyft Passenger Sex Assault MDL

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruth Rizkalla, Partner at The Carlson Law Firm, has been appointed to serve on the Plaintiff's Steering Committee in the Multi- District Litigation involving allegations of sexual assault against passengers using Lyft. The litigation is pending in the United States District Court of the Northern District of California, San Francisco.

"I'm honored to be selected to help lead this litigation and advocate for survivors who are seeking accountability," Rizkalla said. "These cases involve deeply serious allegations that can bring up intense negative emotions for our clients, and it's critical that survivors' voices are heard. We look forward to working alongside the other attorneys committed to pursuing justice and safer standards for ride-share passengers."

The litigation consolidates claims filed across the country alleging that Lyft failed to implement adequate safety measures to protect passengers from sexual assault and misconduct by drivers. Plaintiffs contend that the company knew or should have known about the risks within its platform and failed to take sufficient action to prevent harm.

Rizkalla will work collaboratively with court-appointed leadership to coordinate litigation strategy, discovery, and pretrial proceedings on behalf of survivors nationwide.

Rizkalla has held leadership roles in multiple complex mass tort proceedings and is known for her work advocating for people harmed by corporate negligence.

The Carlson Law Firm is currently reviewing and accepting cases involving allegations of sexual assault connected to rideshare services. Lyft or rideshare riders who experienced the following may qualify for litigation:

Sexual Assault or sexual misconduct by a rideshare driver

An incident that occurred during or immediately after a ride arranged through Lyft

Physical, emotional, or psychological harm resulting from the incident

A situation where safety measures or reporting mechanisms have failed

The Carlson Law Firm is a nationally recognized law firm. The firm has represented thousands of clients nationwide and is committed to advocating for those harmed by corporate negligence. For more information, visit carlsonattorneys.com.

About The Carlson Law Firm

The Carlson Law Firm is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm dedicated to delivering compassionate, client-focused legal representation. Known for achieving record-breaking results, we've recovered billions by handling cases involving auto and trucking accidents, workplace injuries, defective products, dangerous drugs, birth injuries, sexual assault, wrongful death and more. Our team is committed to securing justice and meaningful recovery for individuals and families impacted by negligence and injustice.

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SOURCE The Carlson Law Firm