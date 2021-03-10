Rizkalla Selected for Plaintiffs' Leadership Committee for Paragard MDL

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruth Rizkalla, Partner at The Carlson Law Firm, has been selected to serve on the Plaintiffs' Leadership Committee in the Multi-District Litigation for injured consumers involving Teva Pharmaceuticals birth control device, Paragard. Rizkalla was appointed by the Honorable Leigh Martin May for the Northern District of Georgia, Atlanta Division.

"I'm honored to have joined this group to fight for the justice of the many women that have been hurt by the drug manufacturer's negligence," Ruth said. "I look forward to working alongside other members that are fighting for a successful outcome for these women that trusted Teva Pharmaceuticals. Medical device manufacturers like Teva must be held accountable for the injuries that they cause when they put profits over the health and safety of people."

Many patients who took ParaGard chose it because it is the only intrauterine birth control device that is non-hormonal—a favored choice among women during their childbearing years. However, the device and drug manufacturer failed to properly warn patients about the following potential dangers associated with ParaGard:

IUD breaks upon removal and causes:

Infections



Severe inflammation



Scarring and damage to other organs

IUD gets stuck in the uterus and requires surgery for removal

The Carlson Law Firm is accepting a growing number of clients who have been hurt by ParaGard.

Rizkalla has been in leadership positions in multiple mass tort proceedings. She has recently been appointed to the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in the Elmiron Products Liability MDL and served as Co-lead in The Xarelto Products Liability JCCP.

The Carlson Law Firm is a nationally recognized injury firm that has 14 locations in Texas and an office in Los Angeles, California. Visit carlsonattorneys.com for more information.

