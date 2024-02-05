RIZO-LÓPEZ FOODS, INC. VOLUNTARILY RECALLS DAIRY PRODUCTS BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

MODESTO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizo-López Foods, Inc. ("RLF") is voluntarily recalling its dairy products listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Based on information shared by the CDC and FDA, RLF may be a potential source of illness in an ongoing nationwide Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide by RLF and through distributors. Products also were sold at retail deli counters including, but not limited to, El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets.

The recalled products include cheese, yogurt, and sour cream sold under the brand names Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market. Representative images attached.

Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-833-296-2233, which will be monitored 24 hours a day.

This recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

RECALLED PRODUCTS:

Product

Description Brand Size UPC Sell By Dates Blanco Suave Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-05355-6 All dates

through

03/23/2024 Cotija (Grated) Rizo Bros 7 oz 7-27242-14022-5 All dates

through

07/31/2024 Cotija Rizo Bros 8 oz 7-27242-00043-7 All dates

through

07/31/2024 Cotija (Grated) Tio Francisco,

Casa Cardenas 9 oz 7-27242-00022-2 & 8-11371-27109-4 All dates

through

06/01/2024 Cotija Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-12017-3 All dates

through

07/31/2024 Cotija Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00517-3 All dates

through

07/31/2024 Cotija Food City ~16 oz

All dates

through

07/31/2024 Cotija (Grated) Tio Francisco 20 oz 7-27242-00056-7 All dates

through

05/02/2024 Cotija Tio Francisco,

San Carlos Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

07/31/2024 Cotija Enchilado Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00535-7 All dates

through

07/31/2024 Cotija Enchilado Food City, Casa

Cardenas ~16 oz

All dates

through

07/31/2024 Cotija Enchilado Tio Francisco Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

07/31/2024 Cotija Rallado Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-00021-5 All dates

through

07/31/2024 Cotija Rallado Tio Francisco Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

07/31/2024 Crema

Centroamericana Tio Francisco 16 oz 7-27242-00440-4 All dates

through

06/01/2024 Crema

Centroamericana Tio Francisco,

Campesino Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

06/01/2024 Crema Latina Tio Francisco 16 oz 7-27242-35445-5 All dates

through

06/01/2024 Crema Latina Tio Francisco Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

06/01/2024 Crema La Deliciosa Tio Francisco Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

04/22/2024 Crema La Suprema Tio Francisco Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

04/22/2024 Crema Menonita Campesino Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

06/01/2024 Crema Mexicana Tio Francisco,

Food City,

Santa Maria 16 oz 7-27242-00408-4, 7-

27242-22410-9,

7-27242-35403-5 All dates

through

06/01/2024 Crema Mexicana Tio Francisco,

Campesino Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

06/01/2024 Crema Mexicana San Carlos Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

06/01/2024 Crema Mexicana Tio Francisco 32 oz 7-27242-32403-8 All dates

through

06/01/2024 Crema Nortena Tio Francisco Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

06/01/2024 Crema Santa

Isabel Mexicana

Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

04/22/2024 Crema Santa Isabel

Latina

Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

04/22/2024 Crema Santa

Isabel Centroamericana

Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

04/22/2024 Fresco (Michoacano) Tio Francisco, El

Huache, La

Ordena Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

04/02/2024 Fresco Tio Francisco,

San Carlos Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

04/02/2024 Oaxaca Rizo Bros 8 oz 7-27242-00334-6 All dates

through

05/02/2024 Oaxaca Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-12332-7 All dates

through

05/02/2024 Oaxaca Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00532-6 All dates

through

05/02/2024 Oaxaca Food City ~16 oz

All dates

through

05/02/2024 Oaxaca Tio Francisco,

San Carlos Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

05/02/2024 Oaxaca (shred) Tio Francisco Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

05/02/2024 Panela Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00550-0 All dates

through

03/23/2024 Panela Food City ~16 oz

All dates

through

03/23/2024 Panela Tio Francisco,

San Carlos,

Dos Ranchitos, La

Ordena,

Campesino Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

03/23/2024 Panela Barra Tio Francisco Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

04/02/2024 Queso Crema Food City ~16 oz

All dates

through

03/23/2024 Queso Crema San Carlos Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

03/23/2024 Queso Fresco Rizo Bros 8 oz 7-27242-00159-5 All dates

through

04/02/2024 Queso Fresco Don Francisco 10 oz 7-27242-00178-6 All dates

through

04/02/2024 Queso Fresco Tio Francisco 12 oz 7-27242-12552-9 All dates

through

03/23/2024 Queso Fresco Tio Francisco,

Rio Grande 14 oz 7-27242-00552-4,

8-12324-03090-4, 8-

12324-03091-1 &

8-12324-03089-8 All dates

through

03/23/2024 Queso Fresco Food City ~16 oz

All dates

through

03/23/2024 Queso Fresco Tio Francisco,

Campesino, San

Carlos, Santa

Maria, Dos

Ranchitos Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

04/02/2024 Queso Para Freir Tio Francisco ~16 oz

All dates

through

04/17/2024 Queso Para Freir Tio Francisco Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

04/17/2024 Queso Seco Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00548-8 All dates

through

07/31/2024 Requeson Tio Francisco 14 oz 7-27242-00390-6 All dates

through

04/02/2024 Requeson Tio Francisco 15 oz 7-27242-00392-6 All dates

through

04/02/2024 Requeson Tio Francisco Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

04/02/2024 Ricotta Part Skim 365 Whole

Foods Market 15 oz 9-94824-63052 All dates

through

04/02/2024 Ricotta Whole Milk 365 Whole

Foods Market 15 oz 9-94824-96245 All dates

through

04/02/2024 Yogurt (Plain,

Strawberry, Peach &

Mango) Tio Francisco Available to

consumers at

retail deli counters

in various sizes

All dates

through

04/17/2024

SOURCE Rizo-López Foods, Inc.