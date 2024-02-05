RIZO-LÓPEZ FOODS, INC. VOLUNTARILY RECALLS DAIRY PRODUCTS BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

News provided by

Rizo-López Foods, Inc.

05 Feb, 2024, 20:56 ET

MODESTO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizo-López Foods, Inc. ("RLF") is voluntarily recalling its dairy products listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Continue Reading
Consumer Products Included in the Voluntary Recall
View PDF
Consumer Products Included in the Voluntary Recall

Based on information shared by the CDC and FDA, RLF may be a potential source of illness in an ongoing nationwide Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. 

The recalled products were distributed nationwide by RLF and through distributors. Products also were sold at retail deli counters including, but not limited to, El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets.

The recalled products include cheese, yogurt, and sour cream sold under the brand names Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market. Representative images attached.

Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-833-296-2233, which will be monitored 24 hours a day.

This recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

RECALLED PRODUCTS:

Product
Description

Brand

Size

UPC

Sell By Dates

Blanco Suave

Tio Francisco

14 oz

7-27242-05355-6

All dates
through
03/23/2024

Cotija (Grated)

Rizo Bros

7 oz

7-27242-14022-5

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija

Rizo Bros

8 oz

7-27242-00043-7

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija (Grated)

Tio Francisco, 
Casa Cardenas

9 oz

7-27242-00022-2 & 

8-11371-27109-4

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Cotija

Tio Francisco

12 oz

7-27242-12017-3

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija

Tio Francisco

14 oz

7-27242-00517-3

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija

Food City

~16 oz

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija (Grated)

Tio Francisco

20 oz

7-27242-00056-7

All dates
through
05/02/2024

Cotija

Tio Francisco,
San Carlos

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija Enchilado

Tio Francisco

14 oz

7-27242-00535-7

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija Enchilado

Food City, Casa
Cardenas

~16 oz

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija Enchilado

Tio Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes


All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija Rallado

Tio Francisco

12 oz

7-27242-00021-5

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija Rallado

Tio Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Crema
Centroamericana

Tio Francisco

16 oz

7-27242-00440-4

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema
Centroamericana

Tio Francisco,
Campesino

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema Latina

Tio Francisco

16 oz

7-27242-35445-5

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema Latina

Tio Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema La Deliciosa

Tio Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/22/2024

Crema La Suprema

Tio Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/22/2024

Crema Menonita

Campesino

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema Mexicana

Tio Francisco, 
Food City,
Santa Maria

16 oz

7-27242-00408-4,  7-
27242-22410-9,
7-27242-35403-5

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema Mexicana

Tio Francisco,
Campesino

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema Mexicana

San Carlos

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema Mexicana

Tio Francisco

32 oz

7-27242-32403-8

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema Nortena

Tio Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema Santa
Isabel Mexicana

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/22/2024

Crema Santa Isabel
Latina

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/22/2024

Crema Santa
Isabel Centroamericana

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/22/2024

Fresco (Michoacano)

Tio Francisco, El
Huache, La
 Ordena

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Fresco 

Tio Francisco,
San Carlos

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Oaxaca

Rizo Bros

8 oz

7-27242-00334-6

All dates
through
05/02/2024

Oaxaca

Tio Francisco

12 oz

7-27242-12332-7

All dates
through
05/02/2024

Oaxaca

Tio Francisco

14 oz

7-27242-00532-6

All dates
through
05/02/2024

Oaxaca

Food City

~16 oz

All dates
through
05/02/2024

Oaxaca

Tio Francisco,
San Carlos

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
05/02/2024

Oaxaca (shred)

Tio Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
05/02/2024

Panela

Tio Francisco

14 oz

7-27242-00550-0

All dates
through
03/23/2024

Panela

Food City

~16 oz

All dates
through
03/23/2024

Panela

Tio Francisco,
San Carlos,
Dos Ranchitos, La
Ordena,
Campesino

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
03/23/2024

Panela Barra

Tio Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Queso Crema

Food City

~16 oz

All dates
through
03/23/2024

Queso Crema

San Carlos

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
03/23/2024

Queso Fresco

Rizo Bros

8 oz

7-27242-00159-5

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Queso Fresco

Don Francisco

10 oz

7-27242-00178-6

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Queso Fresco

Tio Francisco

12 oz

7-27242-12552-9

All dates
through
03/23/2024

Queso Fresco

Tio Francisco,
Rio Grande

14 oz

7-27242-00552-4,
8-12324-03090-4, 8-
12324-03091-1 &
8-12324-03089-8

All dates
through
03/23/2024

Queso Fresco

Food City

~16 oz

All dates
through
03/23/2024

Queso Fresco

Tio Francisco,
Campesino, San
Carlos, Santa
Maria, Dos
Ranchitos

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Queso Para Freir

Tio Francisco

~16 oz

All dates
through
04/17/2024

Queso Para Freir

Tio Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/17/2024

Queso Seco

Tio Francisco

14 oz

7-27242-00548-8

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Requeson

Tio Francisco

14 oz

7-27242-00390-6

 

 

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Requeson

Tio Francisco

15 oz

7-27242-00392-6

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Requeson

Tio Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Ricotta Part Skim

365 Whole
Foods Market

15 oz

9-94824-63052

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Ricotta Whole Milk

365 Whole
Foods Market

15 oz

9-94824-96245

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Yogurt (Plain,
Strawberry, Peach &
Mango)

Tio Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/17/2024

 

SOURCE Rizo-López Foods, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.