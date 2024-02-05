RIZO-LÓPEZ FOODS, INC. VOLUNTARILY RECALLS DAIRY PRODUCTS BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK
MODESTO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizo-López Foods, Inc. ("RLF") is voluntarily recalling its dairy products listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Based on information shared by the CDC and FDA, RLF may be a potential source of illness in an ongoing nationwide Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.
The recalled products were distributed nationwide by RLF and through distributors. Products also were sold at retail deli counters including, but not limited to, El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets.
The recalled products include cheese, yogurt, and sour cream sold under the brand names Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market. Representative images attached.
Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-833-296-2233, which will be monitored 24 hours a day.
This recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
RECALLED PRODUCTS:
|
Product
|
Brand
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Sell By Dates
|
Blanco Suave
|
Tio Francisco
|
14 oz
|
7-27242-05355-6
|
All dates
|
Cotija (Grated)
|
Rizo Bros
|
7 oz
|
7-27242-14022-5
|
All dates
|
Cotija
|
Rizo Bros
|
8 oz
|
7-27242-00043-7
|
All dates
|
Cotija (Grated)
|
Tio Francisco,
|
9 oz
|
7-27242-00022-2 &
8-11371-27109-4
|
All dates
|
Cotija
|
Tio Francisco
|
12 oz
|
7-27242-12017-3
|
All dates
|
Cotija
|
Tio Francisco
|
14 oz
|
7-27242-00517-3
|
All dates
|
Cotija
|
Food City
|
~16 oz
|
All dates
|
Cotija (Grated)
|
Tio Francisco
|
20 oz
|
7-27242-00056-7
|
All dates
|
Cotija
|
Tio Francisco,
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Cotija Enchilado
|
Tio Francisco
|
14 oz
|
7-27242-00535-7
|
All dates
|
Cotija Enchilado
|
Food City, Casa
|
~16 oz
|
All dates
|
Cotija Enchilado
|
Tio Francisco
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Cotija Rallado
|
Tio Francisco
|
12 oz
|
7-27242-00021-5
|
All dates
|
Cotija Rallado
|
Tio Francisco
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Crema
|
Tio Francisco
|
16 oz
|
7-27242-00440-4
|
All dates
|
Crema
|
Tio Francisco,
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Crema Latina
|
Tio Francisco
|
16 oz
|
7-27242-35445-5
|
All dates
|
Crema Latina
|
Tio Francisco
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Crema La Deliciosa
|
Tio Francisco
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Crema La Suprema
|
Tio Francisco
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Crema Menonita
|
Campesino
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Crema Mexicana
|
Tio Francisco,
|
16 oz
|
7-27242-00408-4, 7-
|
All dates
|
Crema Mexicana
|
Tio Francisco,
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Crema Mexicana
|
San Carlos
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Crema Mexicana
|
Tio Francisco
|
32 oz
|
7-27242-32403-8
|
All dates
|
Crema Nortena
|
Tio Francisco
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Crema Santa
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Crema Santa Isabel
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Crema Santa
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Fresco (Michoacano)
|
Tio Francisco, El
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Fresco
|
Tio Francisco,
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Oaxaca
|
Rizo Bros
|
8 oz
|
7-27242-00334-6
|
All dates
|
Oaxaca
|
Tio Francisco
|
12 oz
|
7-27242-12332-7
|
All dates
|
Oaxaca
|
Tio Francisco
|
14 oz
|
7-27242-00532-6
|
All dates
|
Oaxaca
|
Food City
|
~16 oz
|
All dates
|
Oaxaca
|
Tio Francisco,
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Oaxaca (shred)
|
Tio Francisco
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Panela
|
Tio Francisco
|
14 oz
|
7-27242-00550-0
|
All dates
|
Panela
|
Food City
|
~16 oz
|
All dates
|
Panela
|
Tio Francisco,
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Panela Barra
|
Tio Francisco
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Queso Crema
|
Food City
|
~16 oz
|
All dates
|
Queso Crema
|
San Carlos
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Queso Fresco
|
Rizo Bros
|
8 oz
|
7-27242-00159-5
|
All dates
|
Queso Fresco
|
Don Francisco
|
10 oz
|
7-27242-00178-6
|
All dates
|
Queso Fresco
|
Tio Francisco
|
12 oz
|
7-27242-12552-9
|
All dates
|
Queso Fresco
|
Tio Francisco,
|
14 oz
|
7-27242-00552-4,
|
All dates
|
Queso Fresco
|
Food City
|
~16 oz
|
All dates
|
Queso Fresco
|
Tio Francisco,
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Queso Para Freir
|
Tio Francisco
|
~16 oz
|
All dates
|
Queso Para Freir
|
Tio Francisco
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Queso Seco
|
Tio Francisco
|
14 oz
|
7-27242-00548-8
|
All dates
|
Requeson
|
Tio Francisco
|
14 oz
|
7-27242-00390-6
|
All dates
|
Requeson
|
Tio Francisco
|
15 oz
|
7-27242-00392-6
|
All dates
|
Requeson
|
Tio Francisco
|
Available to
|
All dates
|
Ricotta Part Skim
|
365 Whole
|
15 oz
|
9-94824-63052
|
All dates
|
Ricotta Whole Milk
|
365 Whole
|
15 oz
|
9-94824-96245
|
All dates
|
Yogurt (Plain,
|
Tio Francisco
|
Available to
|
All dates
SOURCE Rizo-López Foods, Inc.
