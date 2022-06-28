Rizwanullah Hameed, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizwanullah Hameed, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his excellence in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his private primary care practice.

A board-certified physician specializing in Internal Medicine and Infectious Disease, Dr. Rizwanullah Hameed has provided high-quality medical care to patients in the New York City region for over 30 years. He specializes in preventing, diagnosing, and treating various infectious diseases.

Alongside his primary care practice, Dr. Hameed is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and New York Methodist Hospital. He has served as Chairman of the Hospital Pharmaceutical and Therapeutic Committee, Medical Staff President, Chief of Infectious Diseases, and IRB committee member at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. He has also served as Vice-Chairman of Community Medicine at NY Methodist Hospital.

In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Hameed has published seven clinical and epidemiology studies and has completed numerous clinical research courses.

In pursuit of his medical career, Dr. Hameed studied medicine at Rawalpindi Medical University in Pakistan, where he graduated in 1984. After relocating to the US, he completed an Internal Medicine Residency at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, in Brooklyn, in 1991 and a Fellowship in Infectious Diseases at Harlem Hospital and Columbia University in New York City in 1993.

In accepting this honorable recognition, Dr. Hameed would like to thank his mentor, Dr. Martin Kramer. He would also like to thank his wife, Sameeram, their children, Saad and Marvi, and grandson, Saad, and give loving remembrance to his late parents.

For more information, visit https://rizwanullah-hameed-md.business.site/.

