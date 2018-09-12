R&J Acquisitions, Inc. Earns 7th Consecutive Quarterly Award

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- R&J Acquisitions, Inc., a direct marketing and consulting firm, announced it has been recognized for outstanding results achieved on behalf of a leading energy client during the third quarter of 2018.

The Pittsburgh company's stellar performance has earned the Campaign Cup trophy for seven consecutive quarters. Awarded to the top-producing company in the country dedicated to a specific campaign, the Campaign Cup is determined by sales and quality metrics.

President Ryan Skipper praised his team's consistent efforts, which have resulted in enhanced expectations with each successive quarter of noteworthy results. "We take our responsibility to the client very seriously, and I'm thrilled with the ever-increasing level of effort and shared commitment," said Skipper.

Emphasizing a direct approach to sales and outreach, R&J Acquisitions has forged long-standing global relationships while remaining responsive to important changes in key industries.

R&J Acquisitions places a premium on personalized communication with customers, and the company's approach emphasizes proven methods of customer acquisition and retention. Ample opportunities are provided for business and marketing training as well as professional development. In addition, the firm actively supports the community through numerous philanthropic causes.

About R&J Acquisitions

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, R&J Acquisitions is a premier sales and consulting company that offers personalized marketing solutions to leading firms seeking to acquire customers and grow their market share. The company represents client with professionalism and integrity. For more information, call 412-504-0818 or go to https://www.rjacquisitionsinc.com/ .

