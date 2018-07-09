R&J Acquisitions, Inc. Recognized for Another Outstanding Quarter

CARNEGIE, Pa., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- R&J Acquisitions, Inc. , a marketing and consulting company headquartered in the greater Pittsburgh area, announced it has earned the prestigious Campaign Cup award for the second quarter of 2018. This marks the sixth-consecutive quarter the firm has earned the honor.

The Campaign Cup trophy is awarded to the top-producing company across the nation working on a specific campaign. R&J Acquisitions, Inc., led by President Ryan Skipper, specializes in providing retail consulting services to Fortune 500 companies in multiple industries.

"What this recognition really means is that our commitment to providing ongoing value to the client is relentless," said Skipper. "I'm proud of our team for never letting up and continuing to pursue the pinnacle of success."

Embracing a personalized approach to direct marketing, the team at R&J Acquisitions has succeeded in building enduring relationships worldwide while remaining accessible and attentive to the needs of the client, regardless of the industry.

The company values direct interaction with customers and has perfected its program through proven methods of customer acquisition and retention. Ample opportunities are provided for business and marketing training as well as professional development. The company is actively involved in the community and support numerous philanthropic causes.

About R&J Acquisitions



Headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, R&J Acquisitions is a premier sales and consulting company that offers personalized marketing solutions to leading firms seeking to acquire customers and grow their market share. The company represents client with professionalism and integrity. For more information, call 412-504-0818 or go to www.rjacquisitionsinc.com.

