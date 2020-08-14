RJ Bannister Named Partner and COO at Farient Advisors

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farient Advisors, a leading independent executive compensation and performance advisory firm, today announced the appointment of RJ Bannister as partner and COO, effective August 1, 2020.

Mr. Bannister brings 30 years of compensation consulting experience as a Committee and Management advisor. He has worked with the S&P 1500 and large private companies on their Total Rewards strategies, executive compensation philosophies and on aligning their executive compensation programs, plans, policies and processes to their business strategies.

"Farient Advisors is pleased to welcome RJ," said Robin A. Ferracone, chief executive officer, Farient Advisors. "We are thrilled to be in a position to bring on such a talented individual to accelerate our growth and deliver superior client service, particularly in these challenging times." RJ's tremendous experience across a wide range of industries will greatly benefit our company and our clients."

Before joining Farient, Mr. Bannister was the founder and CEO of Bannister Group LLC, an Executive Compensation and Total Rewards consultancy, which he founded in 2019, following his retirement as a managing director from Willis Towers Watson, where he led their North American Executive Compensation practice.

"I'm honored to join the team and add to the long history of executive compensation excellence at Farient Advisors," said Mr. Bannister. "Companies and their Boards need trusted advisors today more than ever, and I will continue Farient's tradition of accomplishing this one client at a time."

Mr. Bannister holds a M.Sc., Economics from the London School of Economics, and a BS, Economics from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

To learn more about Farient Advisors, visit: Farient.com.

About Farient Advisors

Farient Advisors LLC is an independent executive compensation, performance, and corporate governance consultancy. Farient provides a comprehensive array of services, including compensation program design, board of directors compensation, and investor communications. Farient is located in Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, and Louisville and in conjunction with its partners in the Global Governance and Executive Compensation Group (GECN), provides seamless service across four continents.

