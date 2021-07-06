R.J. Brunelli & Co. Tapped by Crumbl Cookies Franchisee as Preferred Real Estate Rep for Central, Southern NJ

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC has been appointed preferred real estate representative for the central and southern New Jersey franchisee of Crumbl Cookies, with an initial location now under construction at Seaview Square in Monmouth County.

Crumbl currently has over 160 cookie delivery and takeout shops in 30-plus states. The company seeks easily accessible, highly visible spaces in outdoor centers anchored by supermarkets or chains like Target, Walmart or Costco. Crumbl shops, which typically range from 1,400-1,600 square feet, feature a fully open kitchen, allowing patrons to see the cookies mixed and baked.

The Old Bridge-based R.J. Brunelli will be working with multi-unit franchisee Karen and Darrell Doucette of Manalapan on site selection and lease execution for locations in the state's central and southern region. With searches for additional locations now under way, the Doucettes plan on opening three shops within their first year of operation.

In its first Crumbl transaction, R.J. Brunelli brokered a lease for a 1,700-square-foot store at Seaview Square, 2303 Route 66 in Ocean Township. The shop is expected to open this October in the 1.1 million-square-foot power center's pad building facing Route 66, occupying a former Sprint space. Seaview Square is anchored by Costco, Target, Marshalls, Home Sense, At Home, and Homegoods. Crumbl was represented on the lease by R.J. Brunelli President & Principal Danielle Brunelli and Sales Associate Peter Miller.

"For children and adults alike, walking into a Crumbl location is an exciting multi-sensory experience, as the open kitchen allows you to see the cookies being mixed and baked," Ms. Brunelli said. "With sales primarily going for birthday and school parties, kids' sports teams and other group events, the cookies are usually sold in large quantities. Consequently, 80% of customers are 'soccer moms' or other moms in the 18- to 45-year age group."

To serve that population, Crumbl typically seeks easily accessible, highly visible spaces in the 1,400- to 1,600-square-foot range in outdoor centers anchored by a supermarket like Wegmans or a mass merchandiser with a strong grocery component such as Target, Walmart or Costco. Co-tenants must include several quick-serve restaurants like Chipotle, McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, or Shake Shack.

"Sites should offer a minimum residential population of 60,000 within 5-10 miles and strong population growth over the past 5-10 years," Ms. Brunelli added.

Property owners with sites that meet the company's criteria should contact Danielle Brunelli at: [email protected] or (732) 721-5800.

About R.J. Brunelli & Co.

R.J. Brunelli & Co. serves as exclusive broker for 35 retail properties with a combined gross leasable area (GLA) exceeding 2.3 million square feet, and five properties for sale. The properties are located throughout New Jersey. The firm also serves as exclusive or preferred tenant representative for approximately 20 retail, restaurant and service chains. These include representation in various New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania counties for such companies as Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Jersey Strong, Urban Bricks Pizza, Modern Acupuncture, European Wax Center, Asian Food Markets, New Jersey Spine and Wellness, Mobile Health Solutions, and Legend Park—the latter, a national account.

About Crumbl : It started with one big dream, two crazy cousins, and the perfect combination of flour, sugar, and chocolate chips. Crumbl was established in 2017 in Logan, Utah. Since that time, more than 160 additional locations have been built to satisfy cookie cravings in over 30 states across the nation. Crumbl is rapidly expanding across the country, with 100 additional locations slanted to open in the coming year. Crumbl is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays, 8am–midnight Friday and Saturday and closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media, (@crumblcookies), or any of their 160+ locations.

Press contacts: At R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC, Danielle Brunelli, President, (732) 721-5800

