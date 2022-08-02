R.J. Brunelli Announces 15 New Leases and One Property Sale for Retail Sites in N.J. and Va.

Brokerage completes deals for Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Asian Food Market,

Gregory's Coffee, Crumbl Cookies and others throughout New Jersey; plus Columbia Care dispensary in Va.

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC today announced that it recently completed 15 leases and one property sale for retail sites in northern, central, and southern New Jersey, and in Hampton, Va.

In its role as exclusive statewide leasing representative for Dollar Tree and sister chain Family Dollar, the Old Bridge-based retail real estate brokerage signed the national retailer for two of its first combination locations in New Jersey.

At Baywick Plaza in Bayville, N.J., the wall between the former Rite Aid (left) and the existing Dollar Tree store will be demolished to create a 21,642-sq.-ft. Dollar Tree/Family Dollar combo. Bubbakoo's Burrittos and Smoothie King will soon be joined by America's first ChicKing on site of the former Bud's Hut restaurant in the Avenel section of Woodbridge, N.J.

The two brands are expected to open under one roof later this summer in a 21,642-square-foot inline space at Baywick Plaza on Route 9 in Bayville, where the company already operated a Dollar Tree store. To pave the way for the combo concept's Ocean County debut, the company leased the shopping center's former 10,582-square-foot Rite Aid store, which adjoined Dollar Tree, and is demolishing the wall between the two spaces. The combo will co-anchor the 156,000-square-foot center with Retro Fitness and Goodwill. R.J. Brunelli President/Principal Danielle Brunelli represented the retailer on the transaction, while Shane Wierks of Jeffrey Realty represented the landlord.

In central New Jersey, the two brands will occupy a 19,482-square-foot freestanding building at 1620 Park Ave. in South Plainfield that previously housed an Aldi supermarket. The combo is expected to open later this year at the Levin Management property. Ms. Brunelli and Senior Sales Associate Pete Nicholson represented Dollar Tree/Family Dollar on the lease, working with Levin's Vanessa Fernandez-Kelty.

Elsewhere in central New Jersey, Mr. Nicholson signed Asian Food Market to a 27,000-square-foot lease at The Miracle Mall, 275 Route 18 in East Brunswick. The store is projected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 at the 100,000-square-foot center, where it will join co-anchors Big Lots and Dollar Tree. Asian Food Market will occupy the former Hong Kong Grocery space at the property. R.J. Brunelli is exclusive broker for the chain, which currently operates five stores in New Jersey and is scheduled to open a location in Staten Island later this year. Ryan Starkman of Pierson Commercial represented the landlord on the East Brunswick lease.

Meanwhile, in its new role as excusive statewide leasing representative for Gregory's Coffee, R.J. Brunelli signed the New York-based chain to its first central New Jersey location at 3091 Rte. 35 North in Hazlet.

Gregory's will occupy a 1,500-square-foot endcap space with a drive-thru in a new 3,000-square-foot pad building at the existing retail property, which is located at the intersection of Poole Ave. The chain expects to open in the first quarter of 2023. Hazlet's land use board approved the new retail building in June. Ms. Brunelli represented Gregory's on the lease, while Jonathan Greenberg of Katz Retail represented the landlord.

In two additional Monmouth County transactions, Ms. Brunelli brokered a land sale and new lease in Manalapan. She represented Summit Assets NY, LLC in its acquisition of an approximate 0.7-acre parcel at 360 Rte. 9 North that was formerly occupied by Lukoil. "The site was delivered to the buyer free of any building structures and with a clean bill of environmental health," Ms. Brunelli said. "Summit is in the process of obtaining approval for its planned development of the site." Greg Sobol of Tri State Commercial represented the owner of the site, which is just north of Willow Grove Way.

Just down the road at the Manalapan EpiCentre, Crumbl Cookies signed for a 1,585-square-foot inline space formerly occupied by Ameritrade. The fast-growing chain is expected to open this summer at the 471,543-square foot center, which is anchored by Wegman's, Target, Marshall's and Homesense. Ms. Brunelli is exclusive broker for the landlord as well as the local Crumbl franchisee, which has also opened shops in Ocean Township and Cherry Hill.

In Mercer County, the firm inked two more tenants for Dover Park Plaza at 3 Sunnybrea Blvd. in Yardville. Dover Park Liquors is expected to open this November in a 4,700-square-foot space that formerly housed a Hallmark Cards shop, while a Wargamers Guild hobby store recently debuted in a 1,520-square-foot space previously occupied by a Kumon Learning Center.

R.J. Brunelli is excusive leasing agent for the 54,000-square-foot center, which is anchored by CVS and Performance Strength Academy. Sales Associate Peter Miller represented both the landlord and tenant on the Wargamers lease, and the landlord on Dover Park Liquors. The liquor store, which also operates Glen Rock Liquors in nearby Ewing, was represented by Vinny Chawla of Ridolfi & Associates. "In particular, The Wargamers Guild is a perfect match for co-tenant Video Express & Game Exchange, one of the last remaining video stores in New Jersey," said Miller. "The synergy will be fantastic."

In another deal co-brokered with Mr. Chawla, Mr. Miller represented the landlord on a lease that will bring a 4,000-square-foot medical cannabis dispensary and doctor's office operated by GLCPC, LLP to S4 Plaza, 3059 Rte. 27 in Franklin Park. The dispensary is projected to open in November 2022. R.J. Brunelli is exclusive leasing agent for the new 16,000-square-foot building.

As exclusive broker for a new two-building development on the site of the former Bud's Hut restaurant at 906 Rte. 1 in the Avenel section of Woodbridge, the firm completed three leases for all 5,223 square feet of space. Bubbakoo's Burrittos and Smoothie King have already opened at the site, while Indian-Arabian fast-food chain ChicKing is expected to unveil its first U.S. location this November. The Kochi, India-based franchise chain, which currently has over 230 locations in 30-plus countries, plans on expanding throughout the U.S.

The freestanding Smoothie King occupies a 2,223-square-foot building with a drive-thru, while the 1,500-square-foot Bubbakoo's will be joined by the 1,500-square-foot ChicKing in the parcel's second building. R.J. Brunelli Senior Sales Associate John Lenaz brokered all three deals for the landlord (and previously brokered the sale of the site for Bud's Hut). Smoothie King was represented by Kelly Bayer of NAI DiLeo-Bram & Co., Bubbakoo's was represented by Gary Krauss of Pierson Commercial Real Estate, and ChicKing was represented by Clare Golz of Ripco Real Estate.

In nearby Edison, Mr. Lenaz leased the last remaining space at Edison Commons to The Perfume Club, which recently opened its first New Jersey location in 2,347 square feet. The fragrance discounter, which also operates five stores in California, took over the former Entenmann's space at the 15,365-square-foot center at 2120 Rte. 27 and Talmadge Rd. R.J. Brunelli is exclusive broker for the center and is also a preferred broker for The Perfume Club in New Jersey.

Elsewhere in Middlesex County, Mr. Lenaz completed a 2,000-square-foot endcap lease for United Poles Federal Credit Union at 111 Main St. in East Brunswick. The financial institution is projected to open in January 2023 at the 13,500-square-foot center, which is anchored by 7-Eleven. R.J. Brunelli is exclusive leasing agent for the site; the tenant was represented by Dana Grau of Cushman & Wakefield.

In southern New Jersey, the firm signed Salad House for a 1,917-square-foot inline space at 1882 Hooper Ave. in Toms River. R.J. Brunelli is exclusive broker for the new 12,600-square-foot retail center being developed by March Construction in the municipality's Silverton section. An October 2022 opening is anticipated for the franchise chain's first Ocean County location, where it will join Pizza Hut and AT&T—both expected to open this summer. Mario Brunelli, R.J. Brunelli VP/ Principal, represented the landlord on the lease, while franchisee Salad House of Toms River LLC was represented by Dina Santarelli of Sabre Life. The casual dining chain currently has nine locations, most in northern New Jersey.

Finally, in Hampton, Va., R.J. Brunelli CEO/Principal Ron DeLuca signed medical cannabis dispensary Columbia Care for a 6,100-square-foot Cannabist retail store at The Coliseum Specialty Shops. The location is expected to open this November in the former VA ABC Liquors and Wines space at the 15,026-square-foot strip center located just off I-64 at 2400 Cunningham Way. In its role as Virginia project exclusive for Columbia Care, R.J. Brunelli currently has letters of intent out for two additional locations for the national chain, which currently operates approximately 100 retail locations under the Columbia Care and Cannabist names, as well as 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Bradford Brown of Robert Brown & Associates represented the landlord on the Hampton lease.

