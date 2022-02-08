R.J. Brunelli Announces New Leases For Retail Sites in NJ

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC today announced that it recently completed six leases for retail sites in northern, central and southern New Jersey.

R.J. Brunelli recently signed Envy Lash Studio and The Shape of You for The Promenade in Summit. The firm is exclusive leasing agent for the retail portion of the mixed-use property, which also includes 22 luxury apartments. AT&T recently signed for an endcap space at 1882 Hooper Ave. in Toms River. A Pizza Hut with drive-thru previously signed for the other endcap unit at the 12,600-sq.-ft. retail center, now under construction in the town's Silverton section.

As exclusive statewide leasing representative for Dollar Tree, the Old Bridge-based retail real estate brokerage signed the national chain for an 11,642-square-foot endcap space at The Shoppes at Parsippany. Located at 1470 Rte. 46 West, near Baldwin Rd., the 54,700-square-foot Morris County center is anchored by a Delight Big Bazaar farmer's market. Dollar Tree is expected to open in the second quarter of 2022, occupying a former Retro Fitness space.

R.J. Brunelli President & Principal Danielle Brunelli and Senior Sales Associate Pete Nicholson represented Dollar Tree on the lease, while the landlord was represented by Darrin Hiban of Tri State Commercial Inc.

In other northern New Jersey deals, Senior Sales Associate John Lenaz completed two streetfront leases for The Promenade, a mixed-use property at 545 Morris Ave. in Summit. Located at the corner of River Rd., the Union County site offers 15,600 square feet of retail space, plus 22 luxury apartments on the two upper floors.

Envy Lash Studio recently opened at The Promenade in 1,202 square feet, offering eyelash and facial treatments, plus other personal services. This is the second location for Envy Lash, which also operates in Bernardsville. In the second of the leases, beautification spa The Shape of You is expected to debut in March 2022 in a 1,257-square-foot space. Both tenants will join a mix that also includes Connect One Bank, Dunkin Donuts, Kumon and Little Gym. R.J. Brunelli, which is exclusive broker for The Promenade's retail space, also represented both tenants on the leases.

Elsewhere, Ms. Brunelli executed her two latest leases on behalf of European Wax Center franchisees, signing the chain for locations in central and southern New Jersey.

In the central region, European Wax Center is expected to open in June 2022 in a 1,984-square-foot inline space at Hillsborough Promenade, located at Rte. 206 and Falcon Rd. The 328,300-square-foot Somerset County power center is anchored by Kohl's, Weis Markets, Lowe's and Home Goods.

A third quarter 2022 opening is anticipated at Collegetown Shopping Center in Glassboro, where European Wax Center signed for a 1,672-square-foot endcap space in a pad site building. Located less than a mile from Rowan University at 731 Delsea Drive, the 248,000-square-foot Gloucester County center is anchored by Lidl, Ross and Esporta Fitness.

R.J. Brunelli serves as exclusive leasing representative for European Wax Center franchisees in New Jersey. Hillsborough Plaza was represented by Shane Wierks of Jefferey Realty, while Collegetown Shopping Center was represented by Valerie Pettine of Metro Commercial.

In Ocean County, the firm signed AT&T for a 3,726--square-foot endcap space at 1882 Hooper Ave. in Toms River. R.J. Brunelli is exclusive broker for the new 12,600-square-foot retail center being developed by March Construction in the municipality's Silverton section. As previously announced, Pizza Hut took the site's other endcap space, signing for an 1,800-square-foot unit with a drive-thru. Both tenants are expected to open this summer.

"As construction on the building moves forward, we currently have several prospects interested in the remaining 7,100 square feet of inline space," said Mario Brunelli, the R.J. Brunelli VP & Principal who represented the landlord on both the AT&T and Pizza Hut leases. Jack Kahn Realty represented AT&T on its lease.

About R.J. Brunelli & Co.

R.J. Brunelli & Co. serves as exclusive broker for 31 retail properties with a combined gross leasable area (GLA) exceeding 2 million square feet, and five properties for sale. The properties are located throughout New Jersey. The firm also serves as exclusive or preferred tenant representative for 22 retail, restaurant and service chains. These include representation in various New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania counties for such companies as Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, My CBD Organics, European Wax Center, Asian Food Markets, and New Jersey Spine and Wellness.

