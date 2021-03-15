R.J. Brunelli Announces New Leases for Retail Sites Throughout NJ

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC today announced that it recently completed leases with Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Sally Beauty, Performance Strength Academy, and Vocelli Pizza for sites in northern, central and southern New Jersey.

Performance Strength Academy is anticipated to debut in a 10,940-sq.-ft. inline location at Dover Park Plaza in Yardville, NJ. Dollar Tree is expected to open in the second quarter of 2021 in this former Pier 1 store on State Hwy. 35 in Manasquan, NJ.

In its role as exclusive New Jersey leasing representative for Dollar Tree and sister chain Family Dollar, the Old Bridge-based retail brokerage wrapped up four leases for the retailers in northern and central parts of the state. Notably, both Dollar Trees are taking spaces that were previously occupied by Pier 1 Imports.

Dollar Tree executed a lease for 9,200-square-foot freestanding building at Riverdale Crossing on State Hwy. 23, near I-287 in Morris County. The store is projected to debut in the second quarter of 2021 in the former Pier 1 space at the 260,000-square-foot Riverdale center, which is anchored by Walmart.

In Monmouth County, Dollar Tree inked a lease for a 9,460-square-foot endcap unit at The Orchards at Wall, at 2410 State Hwy. 35 in Manasquan. A second quarter 2021 opening is anticipated at the former Pier 1 space. Dollar Tree will join a Fred Astaire dance studio and Via Veneto Ristorante at the 22,504-square-center.

Meanwhile, Family Dollar completed a lease for a 10,382-square-foot inline space at 490 Chamberlain Ave. in Paterson. The chain expects to open in the third quarter of 2021 in the center's former Rite Aid space. Other tenants in the 23,800-square-foot Passaic County property include Valley National Bank, Dunkin Donuts and a soon-to-open DaVita dialysis center.

Family Dollar also signed for a 9,700-square-foot inline location at 217 Main St. in West Orange (Essex County). Expected to open in October 2021, the store will join CVS in the 24,200-square-foot property.

R.J. Brunelli President & Principal Danielle Brunelli and Senior Sales Associate Pete Nicholson represented Dollar Tree and Family Dollar on the four transactions. Ryan Starkman of Pierson Real Estate represented the property owner on the Riverdale Crossing Dollar Tree lease, while Patrick Varelas of ReMax represented the property owner on the Paterson Family Dollar lease.

Elsewhere in northern New Jersey, Sally Beauty Supply signed a lease for a 2,235-square-foot inline location at Veterans Towne Square, located at New York Ave. and Ridge Rd. in Lyndhurst. The 239,400-square-foot Bergen County center is anchored by ShopRite, Home Goods, PetSmart and Davita. Expected to open in the first quarter of 2021, Sally Beauty is relocating to the center from its former space on Main St. in Belleville, which is about three miles away. Ms. Brunelli represented the tenant on the transaction, while Ryan Starkman of Pierson represented the property owner.

In Mercer County, Performance Strength Academy is expected to open this spring in a 10,940-square-foot inline space at Dover Park Plaza, located at the intersection of Sunnybrea Blvd. and Broad St. in Yardville. The fitness and personal training facility is relocating from nearby Bordentown to the 56,222-square-foot neighborhood center, which is anchored by CVS. Performance Strength Academy's clientele includes a number of professional baseball players and Ultimate Fighting Championship contenders. R.J. Brunelli Sales Associate Peter Miller represented both the tenant and the landlord on the lease. The firm serves as exclusive broker for the center.

Miller also represented the landlord and tenant on another Mercer County transaction, with a franchisee of Vocelli Pizza signing for the chain's first New Jersey location, leasing a 1,331-square-foot endcap unit at 2098 U.S. Hwy. 1 in Lawrenceville. A Spring 2021 opening is anticipated for the restaurant, which serves artisan pizzas, subs and Italian specialties. Vocelli's franchise network currently includes over 80 locations in six Southeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Midwestern states. The chain will join Dunkin' Donuts and the recently signed Liberty Discount Furniture and Mattress at the 6,600-square-foot highway strip, which is now 100%-leased, noted Miller, who also completed the lease for Liberty.

In southern New Jersey, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen signed for a 2,563-square-foot pad site previously occupied by KFC at Atlantic City's Renaissance Plaza. Located at the intersection of Atlantic and New York Avenues, the 75,750-square-foot center is anchored by Sav A Lot, CVS, Family Dollar and Fresenius Kidney Care. A third quarter 2021 opening is anticipated.

"Popeyes will be relocating from their existing streetfront location in Atlantic City to benefit from the drive-thru capabilities the Renaissance Plaza site offers," said Ms. Brunelli, who represented the landlord. Mia Abdou of RM Friedland represented Popeyes on the transaction.

Elsewhere, it its capacity as exclusive real estate representative for Mobile Health Solutions, R.J. Brunelli arranged for the placement of the company's COVID-19 testing centers at municipal sites in Bayonne, Elizabeth, Jersey City (two locations) and Plainsboro. Miller represented the company on all five sites. Housed in retrofitted shipping containers, the centers offer no-cost testing. Twelve sites are now operating throughout central and northern New Jersey, with additional locations in the pipeline. Mobile Health Solutions is an affiliate company of Red Bank, N.J.-based Immediate Care.

