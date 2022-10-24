R.J. Brunelli Appointed as Exclusive Leasing Agent for Laurel Square in Brick Twp, NJ

-246,000-sq.-ft. Ocean County shopping center anchored by NJ's top-drawing At Home, along with Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree and soon-to-open Ashley Furniture; brokerage seeking various uses for pad, endcap and inline spaces ranging from 1,300 to 7,900 sq. ft.

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC has been appointed exclusive leasing agent for Laurel Square, a 246,235-square-foot shopping center situated in the heart of Brick Township's retail hub. The center is owned by Brixmor Property Group.

New Jersey's most heavily-trafficked At Home store anchors Laurel Square, joined by Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree and a soon-to-open Ashley Furniture. The property owner is in negotiations with a regional specialty grocery store for the remaining anchor spot at the Ocean County center, which offers direct access to Routes 70 and 88, and Van Zile Rd. New pylon sign is part of a recent modernization of the property that also included an upgraded façade and other improvements.

Located at 1930 Route 88, the recently renovated Ocean County property is currently anchored by At Home, Planet Fitness, and Dollar Tree, with Ashley Furniture now under construction and expected to open by the end of this year. Additionally, the property owner is in negotiations with a regional specialty grocery store that will join Ashley in the center's former Pathmark space. Meanwhile, a new Soho Salon Suites is opening this month.

"The additions of Ashley and the specialty grocer will round out an anchor mix at Laurel Square that's already well represented by At Home's most-visited location in New Jersey, according to data from Placer.ai," said Danielle Brunelli, President & Principal of R.J. Brunelli. "The power of this shopping hub is further underscored by Placer.ai data showing that the neighboring Walmart ranks at the chain's No. 6 location (out of 62) in state."

The Old Bridge-based retail real estate brokerage is now marketing seven inline, endcap and pad spaces at Laurel Square, ranging from a 1,300 to 7,900 square feet.

In particular, Ms. Brunelli noted that the landlord is willing to redevelop an approximate 2,300-square-foot pad building with drive-thru, previously occupied by a bank, into a two-tenant site. "This building is ideal for a fast-casual restaurant, bank and/or coffee shop with a drive-thru," she said. Uses being explored for the remaining spaces include urgent care, dental, pet supplies, restaurants, financial services, and children's entertainment or tutoring.

"These represent excellent opportunities to locate in a high-traffic center offering three points of access to roads offering a combined daily traffic count exceeding 57,000 vehicles," she said.

With direct access to Route 88 (20,318 vehicles per day), Route 70 (30,605 vehicles) and Van Zile Road (6,966 vehicles), Laurel Square serves a trade area of 192,332 residents with an average household income of $123,114 within a five-mile radius. The property also benefits from a daytime population of 173,190 within the five-mile trade area.

Brixmor recently modernized the center with an upgraded façade, a new pylon sign and other improvements.

Among the newly signed tenants, Ashley will open in 29,356 square feet, while the state's first Soho Salon Suites, occupying 5,200 square feet, offers a mix of individual suites for over 20 independent beauty and body care professionals.

For leasing information on Laurel Square, contact Danielle Brunelli, [email protected] or sales associates Dawn Pizzichillo, [email protected] or Chelsea Reizner, [email protected], (732) 721-5800.

About R.J. Brunelli & Co.

R.J. Brunelli & Co. serves as exclusive broker for more than 30 retail properties with a combined gross leasable area (GLA) exceeding 2 million square feet, and five properties for sale. The properties are located throughout New Jersey. The firm also serves as exclusive or preferred tenant representative for more than 20 retail, restaurant and service chains. These include representation in various New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania counties for such companies as Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Gregory's Coffee, VIO Med Spa, European Wax Center, Asian Food Market, New Jersey Spine and Wellness, and Bridgestone.

Note to Media: Photos are available upon request from Jaffe Communications.

Press contacts: At R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC, Danielle Brunelli, President, (732) 721-5800; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, [email protected], (908) 789-0700.

SOURCE R.J. Brunelli & Co.