R.J. Brunelli Appointed Exclusive Real Estate Rep In New Jersey for NJ Spine and Wellness

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-disciplinary healthcare provider NJ Spine and Wellness has appointed R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC as its exclusive real estate representative for New Jersey.

With existing offices in East Brunswick, Freehold, Matawan and Old Bridge, the practice is initially focused on expanding within its central New Jersey home base of Middlesex and Monmouth counties, said R.J. Brunelli CEO and Principal Ron DeLuca, who is managing the account.

NJ Spine and Wellness is seeking to buy or lease 8,000- to 12,000-sq.-ft. buildings, initially focusing on Central NJ. Pictured here is the practice's Old Bridge facility.

"The practice will buy or lease 8,000- to 12,000-square-foot buildings in locations offering high visibility and strong traffic," DeLuca noted. "Freestanding buildings are preferred, but we will also consider endcap locations in shopping centers. In all cases, the sites must offer in excess of 50 parking spaces and be in close proximity to other medical facilities or physicians' offices."

Founded in 2013, NJ Spine and Wellness today offers patients a growing team of 45 medical professionals specializing in orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, pain management, chiropractic care, physical therapy, acupuncture, and occupational therapy. The staff provides care for such conditions as back pain, arthritis, plantar fasciitis, sciatica, and spinal stenosis. They also diagnose and treat knee injuries, shoulder injuries, sprains, and strains, and perform epidural injections and steroid injections. The practice's surgeons specialize in minimally invasive spine surgery.

"Our vision is to offer patients a comprehensive care team that can provide exceptional care, along with effective communication, under one roof," said NJ Spine and Wellness CEO Nick Bufano. "This is all designed to deliver on our underlying objective for our patients to 'Get Better Faster.'"

Property owners with sites that meet the company's criteria should contact Ron DeLuca at: [email protected], or (732) 721-5800.

