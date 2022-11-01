R.J. Brunelli Named Exclusive Real Estate Broker for VIO Med Spa Area Representative in Central & Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia Market

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC has been appointed exclusive real estate broker for the area representative planning a rollout of VIO Med Spa franchise locations in central and southern New Jersey and the Philadelphia market.

The growing national franchise brand is scheduled to make its New Jersey debut soon in Paramus at the coveted Bergen Town Center. As the area representative with exclusive rights to New Jersey areas south of I-287 and Philadelphia, Red Bank-based Elio Vecchiarelli plans to unveil 16 locations over the next five years.

VIO Med Spa area representative Elio Vecchiarelli plans to unveil 16 locations over the next five years in central and southern New Jersey, and the Philadelphia area. Vecchiarelli's exclusive real estate broker, R.J. Brunelli & Co., is seeking high-exposure locations of 1,700 to 3,000 square feet within prominent lifestyle centers or power centers in upper income trade areas. Services offered by VIO Med Spa include facials, skin rejuvenation, injectables, body contouring, wellness and skincare. VIO currently has 15 locations in operation across six states, with 50 spas expected to be open by the end of 2023 and a total of 170 committed nationwide.

Vecchiarelli plans to operate multiple VIO Med Spa locations---including one opening soon in Monmouth County in partnership with Suzanne Moore---while recruiting franchisees to develop additional spas throughout the territory. "We have an aggressive strategic growth plan to introduce the VIO brand to major trade areas throughout our region," said Vecchiarelli, who has a long track record of developing various consumer-facing concepts.

Founded in 2017 in Strongsville, Ohio, VIO Med Spa is an all-inclusive med spa providing the latest cutting-edge technologies and therapies in the wellness and aesthetics industry. Services offered by the spa's medical professionals and practitioners include facials, skin rejuvenation, injectables, body contouring, wellness and skincare. VIO currently has 15 locations in operation across six states, with 50 spas expected to be open by the end of 2023 and a total of 170 committed nationwide.

In central and southern New Jersey and the Philadelphia area, VIO is seeking high-exposure locations of 1,700 to 3,000 square feet with at least 22 feet of frontage within prominent shopping centers in upper income trade areas. Preferred venues include lifestyle centers or the strongest power center in the trade area, noted Danielle Brunelli, President & Principal of R.J. Brunelli.

"I am excited to represent VIO Med Spa in central and southern New Jersey and Philadelphia, as this is a fairly new concept for the retail landscape in our region," Ms. Brunelli said. "With more and more women and men spending money on treatments that make them look and feel younger, med spa services should be offered in convenient, easily accessible and highly trafficked locations. As a 41-year-old woman, I have no shame in saying I recently went for my 'Birthday Botox' and woke up feeling fabulous this morning. I look forward to working with Elio and his franchisees to introduce VIO's highly professional concept to consumers in our markets."

About R.J. Brunelli & Co.

R.J. Brunelli & Co. serves as exclusive broker for more than 30 retail properties with a combined gross leasable area (GLA) exceeding 2 million square feet, and five properties for sale. The properties are located throughout New Jersey. The firm also serves as exclusive or preferred tenant representative for more than 20 retail, restaurant and service chains. These include representation in various New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania counties for such companies as Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Gregory's Coffee, VIO Med Spa, European Wax Center, Asian Food Market, New Jersey Spine and Wellness, and Bridgestone.

About VIO Med Spa

Founded in 2017 in Strongsville, Ohio, VIO Med Spa is a national, all-inclusive med spa providing the latest cutting-edge technologies and therapies in the wellness and aesthetics industry. VIO Med Spa is purpose driven, helping women and men of all ages to look beautiful and feel confident. VIO Med Spa's highly educated expert team of medical professionals and practitioners focus on meeting the needs of each guest by recommending products and services that are sure to get the desired results. Through customized treatments and education, VIO has a significant positive impact on each guest's body, skin, and mind, leading to life-changing results. VIO currently has 15 open locations across six states, with 35 additional locations scheduled to open by the end of 2023. For more information, visit viomedspa.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

