R.J. Brunelli Signs Fitness Factory to 16,400 -sq.-ft. Space at The Gardens in Mt. Olive, NJ; Summer 2024 Opening Planned

Latest major tenant signing follows recent openings of Ross and Boot Barn at renovated Morris County center; Skechers debuting in June, as lease rate climbs to 98%

MT. OLIVE, N.J., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness Factory Health Club will be bringing its personalized approach to training this summer to The Gardens shopping center (formerly ITC Crossing South) in this Morris County community. In anticipation of the opening, the company has commenced pre-sales of memberships to the club.

Skechers will be opening at The Gardens in June, adjoining the Home Goods store that debuted at the center last summer. The recently opened Boot Barn and Fitness Factory (opening this summer) took over The Gardens' former Bed, Bath & Beyond space. Other key additions to this section of the Mt. Olive power center include Ross.

R.J. Brunelli & Co., exclusive leasing agent for the 373,612-square-foot power center, signed the fast-growing regional health club to a 16,400-square-foot space that occupies the remaining portion of the property's former Bed, Bath & Beyond store. The 13,800-square-foot balance of that space was occupied by the recently opened Boot Barn—the national western wear and casual apparel chain's first location in northern New Jersey.

Fitness Factory and Boot Barn join a list of newcomers to the property that includes the recently opened Ross as well as Skechers, which is set to debut in early June. Home Goods opened at the site in Summer 2023. These will be followed in the fourth quarter of this year by a 2,500-square-foot Panda Express and a 2,325-square-foot Chipotle Mexican Grill in a newly developed pad site building. Chipotle will offer drive-thru service.

Located just off the intersection of Routes 46 and 80 in the Flanders section of Mt. Olive Township, The Gardens features such other major retailers as Lowe's, TJ Maxx, Home Goods, Michael's, PetSmart and Five Below. An adjoining Walmart, which owns its store site, serves as a shadow anchor.

"With these latest deals, we're pleased to report that The Gardens is now 98%-leased," said Danielle Brunelli, President and Principal of Old Bridge, N.J.-based R.J. Brunelli. "All that remains available are two spaces of 4,500 and 2,600 feet. In the past two years, we backfilled major vacancies arising from bankruptcy-driven closures of Babies 'R Us and Bed, Bath & Beyond, as well as the departure of Old Navy. The execution of leases with these exciting new national and regional tenants points to the strength of this center, which underwent a major renovation under owner Black Lion Investment Group."

The Gardens' new Fitness Factory will be the second location in Morris County for the Edgewater, N.J..-based chain, which currently has 17 company-owned and franchised health clubs in operation or under development in Northern and Central New Jersey, as well as Westchester County and Harlem in New York. The company also plans to expand into Pennsylvania.

Founded in 1998 by family members Dennis Cieri, Daniel Cieri and Richard Scarpati, Fitness Factory is known for its premium facilities and affordable programs tailored for novice and seasoned fitness enthusiasts alike. The clubs offer cutting-edge cardio equipment along with personal training services tailored to diverse fitness goals, innovative group classes and such amenities as an all-natural juice bar and on-site childcare.

"Choosing The Gardens was very simple since it checked off the strategic and Class A real estate boxes on our list," said Fitness Factory Managing Member Richard Scarpati. "This location gives us a catbird seat in the upper northwest quadrant of New Jersey, which is starving for a big-box, full-service premium facility, and we will be flanked by our huge sister location in Rockaway, N.J. We are anxious to become part of and service the Flanders community and other nearby towns."

Managing Member Dennis Cieri added: "We couldn't be more excited to expand the Fitness Factory brand into the Mt. Olive region and are looking forward to contributing to the improved health and fitness in the greater community."

Among the other recent tenants, Home Goods occupies 26,000 square feet of the former Babies 'R us space, with the remaining 11,745 square feet taken by Skechers. The 20,000-square-foot Ross took over the vacant Old Navy space.

Ms. Brunelli represented the property owner on all of the aforementioned leases, while Jerry Welkis of Welco Realty represented Home Goods, Amy Staats of Katz & Associates represented Ross, Mike Horne of Ripco represented Boot Barn, and Sean Pyle of Sabre represented Skechers. Meanwhile, Chipotle was represented by Glenn Beyer of Newmark and Panda Express was represented by David Dunkelman of Soloff Realty & Development.

With immediate or nearby access to Route 80 (daily traffic count of 85,000 vehicles), Route 46 (35,000 vehicles) and Route 206 (24,000 vehicles), ITC Crossing South serves a population of 246,826 residents within a 10-mile radius. Average household income is the area is $142,115. The property also benefits from a daytime population of 228,457 within the 10-mile ring, including 71,398 within five miles of the site.

