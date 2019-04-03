R.J. O'Brien Appoints Heather J. Rucci Managing Director, Human Resources

CHICAGO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, announced that Heather J. Rucci has just joined the firm as Managing Director, Human Resources. Rucci has two decades of human resources (HR) experience, including as an HR executive at a premier global investment manager.

RJO Chairman and CEO Gerald Corcoran said: "Heather has an outstanding background in all aspects of HR. She has a great appreciation for the culture of our firm, which is so fundamental to the everyday experience of our employees, as well as the high-touch service we offer our clients. We're thrilled to welcome Heather to the RJO family and look forward to her leadership."

Rucci said: "I am incredibly excited to join RJO, which has such a strong culture. It's particularly appealing to me that the firm is family-owned and privately held, growing globally, and making a real difference in the industry."



Rucci joined RJO from Nuveen, where she served most recently as Senior Managing Director, Human Resources Business Partner. Among her responsibilities were leading the global firm's recruitment efforts. She first joined Nuveen Investments, Inc. in 2008 as Assistant Vice President, Human Resources. The following year, Rucci was named Vice President, Human Resources, and in 2012 was promoted to Senior Vice President, Human Resources, remaining in that role through the firm's acquisition by TIAA in 2014. She became Senior Managing Director in 2016.

Prior to Nuveen, Rucci spent the first 10 years of her career in HR and human capital consulting. She was a Senior Consultant for Capital H Group, a human resources firm, from 2004 to 2007. She began her career in 1997 as a Consultant at Mercer Human Resources Consulting.

A native of the Chicago area, Rucci graduated with distinction from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management/Engineering, with a minor in Organizational Behavior/Human Resource Management.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 400 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO has received the FOW International Award for "Non-Bank FCM of the Year" for the past three years. Wealth and Finance International Magazine named the company's private client division, RJO Futures, "2018's Most Trusted Financial Brokerage Firm." At its 2019 U.S. Services Awards, CTA Intelligence named RJO the "Best Independent FCM" – the seventh honor bestowed by the magazine on RJO and its UK affiliate. R.J. O'Brien was also the top-ranked broker in Oil Options and Structured Products in Europe in the 2019 Energy Risk Commodities Rankings.

SOURCE R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Related Links

http://www.rjobrien.com

