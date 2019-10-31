R.J. O'Brien chooses the ION Global Trading Platform (GTP)

RJO, the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, was committed to providing their global client base with an electronic trading platform that delivers cutting-edge functionality and broad market access. The firm also wanted a platform that could be integrated seamlessly for their institutional brokers.

Gerald Corcoran, RJO Chairman and CEO, said: "We've enjoyed a longstanding partnership with ION, and we're pleased to offer our discerning institutional brokers the opportunity to migrate to GTP. As we continue to grow our global institutional business, GTP will be the primary vehicle for our institutional brokers and clients to trade electronically, using the trading GUI or the API."

Domhnall McCormack, ION Markets COO, added: "We're glad that RJO has chosen GTP to power their continued strategic expansion. Our solution provides RJO with a holistic view of their business and the automation tools the company needs to manage customer risk and trading efficiently and effectively."

GTP delivers follow-the-sun order management, advanced risk management, and automated middle-office workflow for pre-trade and post-trade allocations and recapping in a single platform. It also provides a powerful suite of execution tools covering everything from benchmark algorithms to synthetic spread trading.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial, and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO has received the FOW International Award for "Non-Bank FCM of the Year" for the past three years. Wealth and Finance International Magazine named the company's private client division, RJO Futures, "2018's Most Trusted Financial Brokerage Firm." At its 2019 U.S. Services Awards, CTA Intelligence named RJO the "Best Independent FCM" – the seventh honor bestowed by the magazine on RJO and its UK affiliate. R.J. O'Brien was also the top-ranked broker in Oil Options and Structured Products in Europe in the 2019 Energy Risk Commodities Rankings. For more information, visit www.rjobrien.com.

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software solutions to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. For more information, visit www.iongroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Panozzo

ION

+1 212-401-8200

press@iongroup.com

For R.J. O'Brien & Associates:

Ellen G. Resnick

Crystal Clear Communications

+1 773-929-9292; +1 312-399-9295 (mobile)

eresnick@crystalclearPR.com

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE ION; R.J. O’Brien & Associates

Related Links

http://www.iongroup.com

