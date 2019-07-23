R.J. O'Brien Futures Introduces Echo Trading, Enhances Website

CHICAGO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with this year's TradersEXPO in Chicago, R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, announced today a new offering from its private client division, RJO Futures. RJO Echo Trading is a new program enabling individual futures traders to follow an experienced, leading trader by "echoing" their transactions through an automated RJO trading platform.

RJO Futures also just introduced a new version of its website, with enhanced navigation and more extensive detail on services based on a client's trading style.

RJO Echo Trading enables RJO Futures clients to sign up to follow a leading trader's activity by matching his or her trades. All leaders in the program are vetted by RJO Futures, which monitors their strategies and risk management practices before accepting them into the program. The firm also handles execution and clearing of the transactions.

RJO Echo Followers will have access to a pool of proven, experienced traders known as RJO Echo Leaders, who will receive a monthly subscription fee from each follower. The client's account will automatically mimic each trade the leader makes, enabling followers to select and follow a leader; eliminate the learning curve and time commitment often required by trading futures; create stop-losses and trailing stops to mitigate risk, and obtain real-time updates on performance and transactions from the system.

RJO is also accepting new Echo Leaders by application. Those interested in learning more about becoming leaders or followers can stop by the RJO Futures booth (#5) at TradersEXPO or visit the RJO Futures website.

RJO Futures Executive Director Donna Heidkamp will speak at the EXPO on July 23 and lead a workshop on the new offering.

Heidkamp said: "We're delighted to introduce this new program, enabling experienced, savvy futures traders to further leverage their success, while providing an alternative vehicle for novice traders and those who are too busy, offering them automated access to individuals with a track record of success. We continue to offer our clients the full breadth of RJO services so they can choose what works best for them."

RJO Futures provides individual active trader clients with customized account plans, 24-hour trade desk access and a full range of back-office and execution services, as well as value-added resources such as market insights, managed products and online trading platforms. To assist clients with managing their risk capital, the division offers a variety of personalized trading accounts ranging from full service to self-directed, as well as managed futures, and each of these services are more fully explored on the new RJO Futures website.

Wealth and Finance International Magazine named RJO Futures "2018's Most Trusted Financial Brokerage Firm," marking the first time that a futures brokerage has earned the award.

About RJO Futures

RJO Futures offers quality futures brokerage services to those trading in the commodity and financial futures and options markets. A variety of flexible and personalized account types are offered to meet the unique needs, goals and experience of the individual, active trader. RJO Futures is the private client division of R.J. O'Brien & Associates. Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien is the largest independent futures brokerage firm in the United States clearing more than 80,000 client accounts and serving institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of 400 introducing brokers (IBs). The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide.

