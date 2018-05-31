R.J. O'Brien Limited Relocates Two Offices into One Premier Space in City of London

Thomas Texier, Managing Director of RJO Limited, said: "This terrific new space at a signature modern building in the heart of London's business district not only accommodates our current staff of 90 but gives us room to grow significantly. We have a brand new, highly enabled operations and technology hub here that supports our region and also benefits our clients and the company on a global basis.

"This move is the culmination of three years of investment, integration and expansion of services, as well as a renewed focus on bringing in individuals of the highest calibre to meet the needs of our institutional, professional trading and direct electronic access clients. We are thrilled to unify the entire team under one roof at an impressive location and intend to continue to hire first-rate institutional brokers and salespeople who reflect the RJO culture and bring new value to our growing customer base."

In the past six months, the firm announced several high-profile new hires, including a Senior Vice President, Business Development, and a veteran institutional brokerage team focused on global macro fixed income futures and options execution.

RJO Limited offers anonymous electronic and voice access to markets across multiple asset classes, including futures and options on all major global exchanges, equity contracts for difference (CFDs) and over-the-counter cleared commodities. The affiliate also provides services beyond clearing and execution, including real-time risk management across asset classes; tailored post-trade services; and state-of-the-art front-, middle- and back-office solutions for sell-side clients wanting to outsource technology and facilities management.

RJO Limited won the award for "Best FCM – Technology" at the CTA Intelligence European Services Awards 2016, after earning the title of "Best FCM – Innovation" for 2015. RJO's UK affiliate also won the Editor's Choice Award at the 2015 FOW International Awards, based on factors including growth prospects, company achievements and successful collaborations and acquisitions.

About R.J. O'Brien Limited and R.J. O'Brien & Associates

R.J. O'Brien Limited provides clearing and settlement services to professional and eligible counterparty clients who transact business on the world's leading futures and options exchanges. It offers clearing and execution-only services, risk management and electronic trading access to exchange-listed financial and commodity derivatives worldwide, as well as proximity and colocation services. RJO Limited is the UK affiliate of R.J. O'Brien & Associates, the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States. Founded in 1914, RJO offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on all major futures exchanges worldwide, as well as a full range of clearing services to more than 80,000 clients in Europe, Asia and the Americas.

R.J. O'Brien Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 114120).

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rj-obrien-limited-relocates-two-offices-into-one-premier-space-in-city-of-london-300656943.html

SOURCE R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Related Links

http://www.rjobrien.com

