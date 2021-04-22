R.J. O'Brien Promotes Christopher Bove to Chief Compliance Officer

CHICAGO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, announced today the promotion of Christopher Bove to Chief Compliance Officer (CCO).

Bove has a nearly 20-year background in compliance, market regulation, legal analysis and law enforcement. Prior to the new role, he served since November 2020 as RJO's Director, Compliance, after joining the firm in 2019 as Associate Director, Compliance.

RJO Chairman and CEO Gerald Corcoran said: "Chris is an outstanding compliance officer with a deep background in the rules and regulatory landscape governing our firm, brokers and industry. His career path at RJO and elevation to CCO is a great example of our long history of recruiting some of the best talent in the industry, building on their skills and promoting from within. Chris has already demonstrated strong leadership skills at the firm, with a vision and plan for growing his talented team and this critical discipline within our organization."

Bove said: "This is an exciting time as we continue to grow our talented team of professionals and put into place important technology platforms that offer us tremendous new capabilities and efficiencies. From the Eventus Systems trade surveillance platform we implemented last year, to a state-of-the-art communications surveillance platform we are working to deploy in the coming year, our compliance function remains one of the strongest in the industry."

From 2012 to 2019, Bove was an Investigator, then Senior Investigator and ultimately Lead Investigator in CME Group's Market Regulation department.

Prior to joining CME, he was a legal analyst for FactRight, LLC, a due diligence and risk management consulting firm. Bove spent a decade as a police officer, the later years as a member of the SWAT team, in the Chicago Police Department, earning his undergraduate and law degrees while serving in the force.

He has a Bachelor of Science degree, with distinction, in Law Enforcement Management from Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting, Indiana. Bove earned a Juris Doctor, cum laude, and subsequently an LL.M. in Commercial Real Estate Law, with honors, from John Marshall Law School in Chicago.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO has received the FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year for the past five years. At the HFM US Quant Awards 2020, RJO won the award for Best Independent FCM – the eighth honor bestowed by the HFM Global publications on RJO and its UK affiliate.

