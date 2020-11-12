R.J. O'Brien Selects Broadridge to Transform its Exchange-Traded Derivatives Operations Globally

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced that R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, has selected Broadridge's post-trade platform to deliver transformational levels of efficiency across its global exchange-traded derivatives operations.

Broadridge's advanced, integrated processing platform for global derivatives will provide RJO with a scalable, agile platform to support its strategic growth plans and adapt to market change. RJO will gain significant productivity and performance improvements through streamlined, real-time processing workflows and proactive exception management rationalizing processes previously conducted using two major back-office systems in the U.S. and UK.

The new platform will reduce the complexity and cost of running two separate back-office systems, without the need to maintain the technology and hardware. It will provide RJO with a single solution for all asset classes supported by the firm globally.

"We selected Broadridge as our strategic partner on this important infrastructure initiative to help us set a new industry standard for global derivatives processing," said Gerald Corcoran, RJO Chairman and CEO. "We share a vision with Broadridge for service excellence, transparency and an agile approach to meeting evolving and emerging business requirements. Many of the world's largest banks and securities firms leverage Broadridge solutions on the securities side; we are excited to forge new ground as Broadridge's first customer of this important new back-office platform for exchange-traded derivatives. We were similarly a first mover over three decades ago in adopting a back-office platform that later became the flagship system in the industry."

"Working with our platform, RJO will be able to capitalize on the latest technology innovations to meet market change requirements and help drive future growth and redefine its business," said Samir Pandiri, President, Broadridge International. "It is a privilege to work with RJO, a globally recognized derivatives leader, to support and enable its global exchange-traded derivatives transformation strategy."

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a $4 billion global Fintech leader, is a leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and corporate issuers. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes on average more than $8 trillion in fixed income and equity securities trades per day. Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index and employs over 12,000 associates in 17 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About R.J. O'Brien & Associates

Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO has received the FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year for the past four years. Wealth and Finance International Magazine named the company's private client division, RJO Futures, 2018's Most Trusted Financial Brokerage Firm. At the HFM US Quant Awards 2020, RJO won the award for Best Independent FCM – the eighth honor bestowed by the HFM Global publications on RJO and its UK affiliate.

