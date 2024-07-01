R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company Expands Portfolio with Introduction of SENSA, a Zero Nicotine Option for Adult Tobacco and Vapor Consumers

SENSA includes an innovative locking feature and battery take back program

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company (RJRVC), an operating company of Reynolds American Inc. (Reynolds American), the BAT Group's U.S. subsidiary, today announced that it is expanding its innovative vapor portfolio with SENSA, a zero nicotine vapor product.

SENSA is a zero nicotine vapor option from a reputable company for adult tobacco and vapor consumers who prefer flavor, more choice, and more flexibility over their moments. As the market leader in vapor, RJRVC is joining the growing marketplace for zero nicotine vapor products and aims to establish the highest standards in the industry. SENSA products include a locking feature to prevent unintended usage, and adult consumers of the device will have access to Call2Recycle's battery recycling program, which will facilitate the responsible disposal of SENSA batteries.

"Adult tobacco and vapor consumers across the retail marketplace are looking for more options," said Valerie Mras, Senior Vice President, Vapor within the Reynolds American organization. "Adding a zero nicotine product to our growing vapor portfolio is driven by deep adult vapor consumer insights and enables us to responsibly compete within a category that is already well established in many countries."

The Reynolds American group of companies is committed to a multi-category strategy, providing adult tobacco and nicotine consumers with a choice of products. Sensa represents the latest in a series of important options the Reynolds American group of companies has delivered for adult smokers through innovative alternatives to cigarettes.

The SENSA portfolio of flavors is intended for adult tobacco and vapor consumers and does not include flavors intended to appeal to the underage. The product will be responsibly marketed to adult tobacco and vapor consumers, consistent with the Reynolds American organization's marketing practices for tobacco and nicotine products. SENSA is intended to be sold only to adult tobacco and vapor consumers 21 and older; marketing touchpoints will be adult-oriented, and all web properties will be age-gated.

To find out more about SENSA, visit sensavape.com. Learn more about the Reynolds American organization's commitment to underage access prevention on ReynoldsAmerican.com.

About Reynolds American Inc.: Reynolds American Inc. is a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of the global BAT Group and the U.S. parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc., American Snuff Company, LLC, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, and Modoral Brands Inc. (the "Subsidiaries"). The Subsidiaries operate and conduct separate, distinct businesses. References to "Reynolds American," "Reynolds," "the group," "the company," "we," "us," and "our" are simply for convenience and are not intended to imply or suggest that the Subsidiaries' businesses are operated other than as separate, distinct businesses.

SOURCE Reynolds American Inc.