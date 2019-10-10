RJ Russo Delivers Dutch Bros. Coffee's First Modular Drive-Thru

PHOENIX, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RJ Russo announced today the first factory-built building unit for Dutch Bros. Coffee is in transit to Gresham, Oregon, scheduled for placement Thursday October 10, 2019.

RJ Russo has formed a strategic alliance and partnership under contract with Dutch Bros. Coffee to advance the modular designs and placements of factory-built building units in lieu of traditional construction. The collaboration features Dutch Bros. Coffee, RJ Russo as well as Luna Design and Construction. RJ Russo is able to create the vision of a factory-built building that fulfills the design aesthetic of Dutch Bros. Coffee, as well as the expansion goals of the Dutch Bros. Coffee brand.

"The RJ Russo team is extremely happy with the partnership," Rusty Russo, RJ Russo President said.

RJ Russo constructs factory-built buildings and modular components out of steel and sustainable products. This provides for more environmentally-friendly structures. Wood and other deteriorating products are eliminated in order to maximize life span of the units and hold up to harsh interior and exterior environments.

Giving Back to Local Communities

RJ Russo is set to donate to $1,000 to each community for every building manufactured and delivered. An interesting addition to the matchup includes an incentive to give back to the local communities where these factory-built coffee shops will be located. RJ Russo is aligned with Dutch Bros. Coffee in supporting the local communities we serve.

"We wanted to give back to the community as a way to say thank you for the great opportunity to partner with Dutch Bros. Coffee," Donn Kaebisch, RJ Russo Business Development Manager said.

About RJ Russo: RJ Russo has extensive experience in factory-built buildings and structures which are approved by the Arizona Department of Housing (M-9A license/classification) and are fully permitted.

RJ Russo's factory-built buildings are constructed according to the highest standards of each state's building code. We also typically can deliver a completed project in an average of six weeks. We can use your specific plans or our in-house architect, which allows us to custom design factory-built buildings, modular components or permanent structures across industries.

We have zero weather delays in construction, since every one of our client's factory-built structures are erected in our large facility. We do not have labor, contractor or skilled trade issues, as all our personnel at RJ Russo are completely trained and certified. To learn more about RJ Russo, visit: www.rjrussollc.com

About Dutch Bros. Coffee: Dutch Bros. Coffee is the country's largest privately held drive-thru coffee company, with more than 350 locations and 12,000 employees in seven states. The company is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma. Dutch Bros. Coffee serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, a private-label Dutch Bros. Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros. is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Love Abounds Foundation and local franchisees, Dutch Bros. donates millions of dollars each year to causes across the country.

To learn more about Dutch Bros. Coffee, visit www.dutchbros.com, like Dutch Bros. Coffee on Facebook or follow @DutchBros on Twitter.

About Luna Design and Construction: Luna Design and Construction is made up of a team of highly skilled, experienced and innovative builders. Always up for a challenge, the crew can handle highly customized projects and apply their experience to creating the new and unfamiliar. We at Luna Design and Construction are 100% committed to customer satisfaction. Our efforts to provide the best possible service and deliver a building experience that is enjoyable to the client extend beyond the industry standard. The integration of design and build provides a single source of communication, creativity and responsibility that ensures the clients vision is achieved both accurately and efficiently. To learn more about Luna Design and Construction, visit: www.lunadesignandconstruction.com

