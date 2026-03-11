RJM & Company Advises Travero, a Subsidiary of Alliant Energy Corporation, on its Sale of Logistics Park Dubuque to LOGISTEC

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RJM & Company, LLC ("RJM") served as the exclusive financial advisor to Travero, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliant Energy Corporation, on its sale of Logistic's Park Dubuque ("LPD") to LOGISTEC, a leading North American marine terminal and logistics services provider. LPD is a multi-purpose marine terminal located in East Dubuque, Illinois on the Upper Mississippi River. The terminal's connectivity strengthens LOGISTEC's inland waterways network reach, providing strategic routing options for agriculture, manufacturing, and energy supply chains across the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf Coast.

"With the addition of LPD to the LOGISTEC network, we are expanding our reach into America's industrial and agricultural heartland and the US inland waterways," said Sean Pierce, CEO of LOGISTEC. "This terminal strengthens our ability to serve customers in the Midwest with efficiency and access to emerging markets. LPD's solid operational foundation and well-established customer base, combined with our expertise and scale, positions us to unlock new opportunities to drive long‑term value."

"LPD has a strong track record and a dedicated team, and we are proud of the role the facility has played in supporting our customers, regional supply chains and the broader community," said Lisha Coffey, president of Travero. "As Travero continues to focus on its core businesses, this transaction aligns LPD with an owner whose expertise is operating and growing logistics terminals. LOGISTEC is well positioned to build on LPD's momentum and support its long-term growth."

LPD is a 100-acre, multimodal, multipurpose terminal specializing in handling, storing, and loading bulk and breakbulk commodities between barge, rail, and truck with direct rail access via CN rail and by barge to the Upper Mississippi River. LPD serves leading U.S. manufacturers in the agriculture, steel, manufacturing and energy sectors.

Chapman and Cutler LLP served as legal advisor to Travero. Berenson & Company, LLC, acted as financial advisor to LOGISTEC, and King & Spalding served as the legal advisor.

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized bulk, breakbulk and container cargo handling services, and logistics solutions, including trucking and warehousing, to marine and industrial companies across its North American network of 63 ports and 86 terminals. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services in the Arctic and marine agency services for ship owners and operators. For more information, visit logistec.com.

About Travero

Travero is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) and includes CRANDIC Rail, Logistics Park Cedar Rapids, and Travero Logistics. With over 115 years of freight services experience, Travero offers innovative and comprehensive logistics solutions including rail transportation, freight brokerage, warehousing and barge terminal services. For more information, visit travero.com.

About RJM & Company

RJM & Company is a boutique M&A and capital markets advisory investment bank. The firm provides boards and management teams of public and private companies with independent advice and expertise in a variety of sectors including road, rail and marine transportation, infrastructure, chemicals, energy, metals and mining, manufacturing, building materials and other areas of the industrial complex. RJM advises clients on all aspects of transactions including timing, structure, and pricing. RJM originates out of market opportunities as well as leads or supports negotiation and execution of transactions already under evaluation. For additional information, please visit rjm-co.com or contact RJM at [email protected].

