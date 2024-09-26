RJM & Company to Attend LME Week 2024 in London

News provided by

RJM & Company

Sep 26, 2024, 14:33 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RJM & Company is pleased to be attending the London Metal Exchange (LME) Metals Seminar, taking place during LME Week 2024.

From September 30 through October 1, RJM will meet with metals industry professionals in London, England.

About RJM & Company:

RJM & Company is a boutique investment bank providing strategic advisory and capital markets solutions to corporate clients and institutional investors in a variety of industrial sectors, including metals & mining, transportation & logistics, infrastructure, power & renewables, materials, and chemicals.

Connect with us:

[email protected]
[email protected]
https://rjm-co.com/
linkedin.com/company/rjm-&-company-llc

SOURCE RJM & Company

