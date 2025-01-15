RJO Futures Introduces Bold Rebrand, New Website, RJO University

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced that its RJO Futures division has launched an updated brand and new website. The new site features improved navigation, a seamless trading experience on mobile and desktop, and the addition of RJO University, offering educational content for traders at all levels.

Keith Riddoch, RJO Head of Retail Futures, North America, said: "Our newly reimagined RJO Futures brand and website reflect the company's steadfast commitment to providing clients with cutting-edge tools to simplify trading and decision-making, tailored insights from futures market strategists and world-class client service. We've streamlined the website to offer a clean, intuitive user experience with value-added content and information to meet the evolving needs of active traders and the growing base of investors expanding into futures markets."

RJO University is designed to strengthen trading acumen through comprehensive resources and expert insights, Riddoch said.

Anthony Pickett, Director of Sales and Operations at RJO Futures North America, said: "We've modernized the visual identity of our brand while making sure we engage the user and continue to pay tribute to our rich history and trusted legacy of over 110 years in the futures markets. Our galvanizing statement—'If it's futures, it's RJO'—underscores our deep commitment to empowering traders with the tools and insights they need to succeed."

RJO Futures enables clients to choose between full-service, self-directed and hybrid trading and hedging offerings, along with managed futures and system trading. It serves thousands of clients, from active futures and options traders, to those active equity traders transitioning into futures, to commercial hedgers.

For more information and to explore the new website, visit www.rjofutures.com.

About RJO Futures and R.J. O'Brien & Associates

RJO Futures is the retail division of R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), serving individual traders and investors with exceptional service, market insights and advanced trading solutions. With over 100 years of experience in the futures industry, RJO remains a trusted partner for clients navigating the dynamic futures markets. Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien & Associates is the oldest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, serving more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual clients globally, in addition to a network of approximately 300 introducing brokers (IBs). RJO services the industry's most expansive global network of IBs, a vast array of middle market firms and many of the world's largest financial, industrial and agricultural institutions. The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide. RJO received the FOW International Award for Non-Bank FCM of the Year for five consecutive years, and the firm and its UK affiliate have earned eight honors from the HFM Global publications in recent years.

