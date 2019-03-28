RJO Futures Offers Orion Multi-Trader with dxFeed Data

CHICAGO, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced that its private client division, RJO Futures, is offering Orion Trading Systems' flagship platform, Orion Multi-Trader powered by dxFeed's data.

"We are continually striving to offer innovative tools for active futures traders and are excited to offer the combination of dxFeed's consolidated market data feed and Orion Multi-Trader as part of the RJO Futures suite of third-party platforms," said Donna Heidkamp, Executive Director of RJO Futures.

Paresh Malde, CEO of SU2 Systems, said: "Orion Multi-Trader offers RJO Futures clients comprehensive features including charting, depth of market, option analytics as well as news and market insights. We are excited to partner with dxFeed, a global leader in market data solutions, to offer RJO Futures customers our flagship platform at an affordable price point."

Oleg Solodukhin, CEO of dxFeed, said: "We are excited to partner with Orion Trading Systems to provide quality services and an advanced data ecosystem to RJO Futures' traders on the Orion Multi-Trader platform. We are dedicated to driving innovation and empowering our clients to connect and access the global markets, and we thank Orion Trading Systems for this partnership opportunity."

About RJO Futures

RJO Futures offers quality futures brokerage services to those trading in the commodity and financial futures and options markets. A variety of flexible and personalized account types are offered to meet the unique needs, goals and experience of the individual, active trader. RJO Futures is the private client division of R.J. O'Brien & Associates. Founded in 1914, R.J. O'Brien is the largest independent futures brokerage firm in the United States, servicing more than 80,000 institutional, commercial and individual client accounts globally, in addition to a network of approximately 400 introducing brokers (IBs). The firm offers state-of-the-art electronic trading and 24-hour trade execution on every major futures exchange worldwide.

RJO Futures was named 2018's Most Trusted Financial Brokerage Firm by Wealth & Finance Magazine.

About Orion Trading Systems

Orion Trading Systems is a DBA of SU2 Systems, a Lansing, Michigan based startup. Orion Trading Systems distributes its suite of multi-asset investor solutions through some of the leading brokerage firms. Orion Multi-Trader is a cutting-edge, high-performance investor platform that gives users universal connectivity to brokerage accounts, global markets, real-time data, research and news. Orion Multi-Trader features powerful automation tools as well as the ability to trade futures, options, equities and forex from a single login.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a subsidiary of Devexperts, with the primary focus of delivering financial markets information and services to buy-side and sell-side institutions of the global financial industry, specifically to traders, data analysts, quants and portfolio managers. dxFeed today serves over 6 million end-users globally through direct and B2B2C relationships, streaming financial information for more than 1.7 million instruments (equities, futures, options, indices, FX, derivatives and cryptocurrencies), from a variety of exchanges in North America, Europe and around the world.

The company's product portfolio includes real-time, delayed and historical market data; enhanced reference data; charting and aggregated data. Among data processing and data analysis products are analytical terminals, market scanner and alerts, as well as VR/AR data visualization, index management and fraud detection solutions.

SOURCE R.J. O'Brien & Associates

