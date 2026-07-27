RKD Group Acquires Whiteboard

Premier Marketing Agency Bolsters Conceptual Creative Capabilities by Acquiring Award-Winning Agency

PLANO, Texas, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RKD Group, North America's fundraising and marketing services ﬁrm supporting mission-driven organizations, announced its acquisition of Whiteboard.

Founded in 1970, RKD Group serves over 250 enterprises across healthcare, disease research, social services, animal welfare, faith-based causes, education, humanitarian relief, and more.

RKD Group helped its clients generate over $4.3 billion in revenue in 2025 and has over 350 employees across the United States. The agency combines omnichannel fundraising, analytics, donor intelligence, creative strategy, and digital engagement to help these companies enable impact at scale. Together, RKD Group and Whiteboard will oﬀer its collective client roster, which includes Susan G. Komen, The Salvation Army, The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, and more, a robust suite of creative, branding, and digital capabilities.

"In a highly competitive world with attention at a premium, mission-driven organizations must deal in eye-catching, thoughtful creative that delivers impact," said Kevin Jones, CEO of RKD Group. "Whiteboard brings exceptional creative acumen and strategic thinking that will bolster the deep philanthropic expertise RKD Group already oﬀers clients."

Founded in 2010, Whiteboard has built a national reputation for combining strategy, creativity, and technology in service of storytelling, helping organizations from TED Conferences to Smile Train to Flame Broiler create meaningful experiences that move people to action across and beyond philanthropic spaces. The agency will continue operating under the Whiteboard brand while collaborating closely with RKD's fundraising, analytics, creative, and client teams. As part of the acquisition, Whiteboard Co-Founder Eric Brown will become Chief Marketing Oﬃcer of RKD Group, reporting to CEO Kevin Jones.

"Joining RKD gives us the advantage of size and scale, paired with expanded analytics capabilities. More importantly though, this partnership creates more room for ideas and innovation," said Eric Brown, CMO at RKD Group. "This move allows for a meeting of like minds motivated to bring consumer-grade creativity to a space too-often dominated by the same set of marketing tactics."

Whiteboard will continue serving clients under its existing brand and leadership structure, collaborating closely with RKD Group across fundraising strategy and digital engagement in parallel. Co-Founder Taylor Jones will lead Whiteboard as President under the broader RKD Group umbrella.

The partnership, formally debuting at Bridge Conference in DC this week, goes into eﬀect immediately.

ABOUT RKD GROUP

Founded in 1970 to serve the needs of nonproﬁt clients, RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing ﬁrm serving mission-driven organizations across the United States and Canada. The ﬁrst agency to identify and adapt to the changes in technology and culture that impact philanthropy, RKD helps organizations including Susan G. Komen, The Salvation Army, The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Toys for Tots, Feed the Children, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Food Bank for New York City, and more grow through integrated fundraising strategy, omnichannel marketing, analytics, donor engagement, creative services, and digital transformation. To learn more, visit rkdgroup.com.

ABOUT WHITEBOARD

Founded by Eric Brown and Taylor Jones in 2010, Whiteboard is an award-winning creative agency empowering visionaries to design, build, and grow a brighter future. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the agency has served organizations across all facets of the internet – from websites, apps, branding, automation, and advertising — and helped over 600 organizations lead digital transformation end-to-end. Whiteboard specializes in brand strategy, digital experiences, storytelling, platforms, and campaigns that advance mission-driven organizations. Clients include TED Conferences, Praxis, Comic Relief, Global Leadership Network, Hunter Museum of American Art, Justice Defenders, New Story, Smile Train, Junior Achievement USA, Purposity, Charityvest, and more. For more information, visit https://www.whiteboard.is/.

Media Contact:

Ronnie Richard

(800) 222-6070

[email protected]

SOURCE RKD Group