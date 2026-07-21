National Multiple Sclerosis Society Selects RKD Group as Fundraising Agency

PLANO, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society has chosen RKD Group as its fundraising agency of record, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership designed to drive innovation, elevate donor engagement and accelerate progress toward the Society's mission to end MS forever.

"For 80 years, the National MS Society has been leading the charge in funding research, delivering critical services and creating a world free of multiple sclerosis (MS)," said Kevin Jones, CEO of RKD Group.

National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society

"We are honored to partner with such a forward-thinking organization that's improving lives and advancing progress toward a world free of MS. Together, we'll bring fresh perspectives, data-driven strategy and creative storytelling to help the Society deepen connections with its supporters and expand its impact."

The collaboration will focus on transforming the Society's fundraising programs through a combination of advanced analytics, donor insights and integrated marketing campaigns that meet donors where they are—crafting meaningful experiences across channels.

"We're excited to partner with RKD Group as we continue evolving how we engage and inspire our community of supporters," said Francesco De Flaviis, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

"RKD brings a strong combination of fundraising expertise, data-driven insights and innovative engagement strategies that align with our commitment to creating more meaningful and personalized supporter experiences. Together, I am sure we will strengthen donor relationships, expand our reach and generate the resources needed to advance research, increase advocacy and move us closer to a world free of MS."

RKD Group helps hundreds of nonprofit organizations modernize their fundraising programs and achieve sustainable revenue growth. By combining data intelligence, creativity and expert knowledge, RKD empowers nonprofits to amplify their missions and create lasting change.

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a growth-obsessed, digital-forward, direct response solutions provider for hundreds of nonprofits in the U.S. and Canada. With more than 500 team members, RKD Group delivers innovative strategies, creative leadership and data-driven solutions to accelerate revenue growth and build lasting donor relationships. For more information, visit rkdgroup.com.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National MS Society, founded in 1946, is the global leader of a growing movement dedicated to creating a world free of MS. The Society provides global leadership and funds research for a cure, drives change through advocacy and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. Connect to learn more and get involved: nationalMSsociety.org, Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, Threads, YouTube or 1-800-344-4867.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system. Currently there is no cure. Symptoms vary from person to person and may include disabling fatigue, mobility challenges, cognitive changes and vision issues. An estimated 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to minimize disability. Significant progress is being made to achieve a world free of MS.

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SOURCE RKD Group