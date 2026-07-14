RKD Group Announces New Partnerships with Forgotten Harvest and Harvesters--The Community Food Network

PLANO, Texas, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group, a leading fundraising and marketing agency serving nonprofit organizations, announced new partnerships with Forgotten Harvest and Harvesters—The Community Food Network to support integrated fundraising and donor growth strategies.

RKD will partner with Harvesters on multichannel marketing and fundraising efforts designed to deepen donor engagement and accelerate sustainable growth. For Forgotten Harvest, RKD and Heller Consulting, an RKD Group company, will support direct mail fundraising efforts alongside data, operational and process optimization initiatives.

"In these times of uncertainty, hunger relief organizations continue to play a critical role in supporting communities facing increasing need," said Kevin Jones, CEO of RKD Group. "We're honored to partner with Forgotten Harvest and Harvesters to help strengthen donor engagement, expand fundraising performance and support the incredible impact these organizations are making every day."

"As Forgotten Harvest continues expanding a meaningful impact across metro Detroit, it's important that we strengthen both our fundraising strategy and the systems that support it," said Autumn Parrott, Chief Philanthropy Officer of Forgotten Harvest. "RKD Group and Heller Consulting bring the strategic fundraising and operational expertise needed to help us build stronger donor relationships and position our organization for long-term growth."

Based in Michigan, Forgotten Harvest rescues surplus food and redistributes it to local charities, helping provide fresh and nutritious food to families in need throughout the region.

"Harvesters is focused on ensuring more individuals and families across our region have reliable access to nutritious food," said Elizabeth Keever, Chief Resource Officer of Harvesters. "We're excited to partner with RKD Group to build deeper donor engagement through multichannel fundraising strategies that support long-term growth and greater impact for the communities we serve."

Harvesters serves a 27-county region across northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas, mobilizing community resources to create equitable access to nutritious food while addressing the root causes and impact of hunger.

RKD Group partners with nonprofit organizations to deliver integrated fundraising strategies spanning direct mail, digital fundraising, analytics, audience development and creative services.

About RKD Group

RKD Group is North America's leading strategic marketing partner to nonprofits, serving nonprofit organizations across animal care, hunger relief, health and hospitals, global humanitarian action, faith-based causes and more. Through audience-first strategy, analytics, creative and multichannel fundraising, RKD helps nonprofits grow donor relationships and accelerate fundraising performance. For more information, visit www.rkdgroup.com.

About Forgotten Harvest

Forgotten Harvest relieves hunger and prevents nutritious food waste by rescuing surplus food and redistributing it free of charge to local charities serving people in need throughout metro Detroit. For more information, visit www.forgottenharvest.org.

About Harvesters—The Community Food Network

Harvesters is a regional food bank serving a 27-county area of northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas. Harvesters provides food and related household products to more than 600 nonprofit agencies, including food pantries, community kitchens, shelters and others. Pantry partners in Harvesters' network provide food assistance to as many as 226,000 people each month. Harvesters, which was founded in 1979, is a certified member of Feeding America, a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks, serving all 50 states. For more information, visit www.harvesters.org.

Contact:

Ronnie Richard

(800) 222-6070

[email protected]

SOURCE RKD Group