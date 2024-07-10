RKD Group and GivingTuesday Unveil the GivingPulse Field Guide

DALLAS, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group and GivingTuesday are excited to announce the release of the GivingPulse Field Guide. This comprehensive resource is designed to provide nonprofit organizations with actionable strategies and insights drawn from the GivingTuesday Data Commons' quarterly GivingPulse Report.

"The GivingPulse Report provides a tremendous amount of data around donor sentiment and participation," said Stephanie Russell, EVP, Head of Strategy and Decision Sciences at RKD Group. "The Field Guide distills this data into three areas of focus for fundraising strategy right now—connection to the community, connection to the cause, and connection to the person—providing clear, tactical strategies that can be immediately implemented to drive greater engagement in philanthropic activities, including but not limited to fundraising."

The GivingPulse Field Guide was created in collaboration with GivingTuesday's Data Commons team. RKD and GivingTuesday share a commitment to advancing the understanding of generosity trends and improving nonprofit outcomes. This partnership ensures that the guide is grounded in the latest research and best practices, making it an invaluable tool for organizations of all sizes.

"Combining RKD's fundraising strategy leadership with GivingTuesday's data leadership is a game changer for nonprofits in the U.S. and around the globe," said Woodrow Rosenbaum, Chief Data Officer at GivingTuesday. "The combination of the GivingPulse Report and Field Guide create a powerful resource set that will help organizations maximize their impact and foster deeper connections with their supporters."

The GivingPulse Field Guide will be featured as a part of We Are For Good's inaugural Impact Uprising virtual and in-person event on July 11.

For more information and to access the GivingPulse Field Guide, visit rkdgroup.com/field guide.

About RKD Group

RKD Group is North America's leading fundraising and marketing solutions provider, serving hundreds of growth-focused nonprofit organizations. Leveraging technology, advanced data science, and award-winning strategic and creative leadership, RKD Group accelerates net revenue growth, builds long-term donor relationships, and drives the best return on investment. For more information, visit rkdgroup.com.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a movement that unleashes the power of radical generosity around the world. It was created in 2012 at New York's 92nd Street Y and incubated in its Belfer Center for Innovation & Social Impact. What started as a simple idea of a day that encourages people to do good has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity year-round. The movement is brought to life through a distributed network of entrepreneurial leaders who lead national movements in more than 100 countries across the globe. An integral part of the global generosity movement is the GivingTuesday organization, which offers support and resources to GivingTuesday leaders and fosters connection and collaboration across the network. For more information, visit givingtuesday.org.

