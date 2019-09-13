RKD Group Announces Acquisition of Direct Point Group

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group, a leading provider of marketing and fundraising solutions for nonprofits, today announced the acquisition of Direct Point Group (DPG), a Toronto, Canada-based direct-response fundraising agency.

RKD Group

"We are truly excited to welcome the DPG team to RKD Group. DPG's stellar reputation for providing breakthrough direct response fundraising and marketing services to a wide range of Canadian and US-based non-profits," said RKD Group CEO Tim Kersten. "DPG's capabilities in direct response television production, mid-level donor strategy, gift-giving catalogues, in addition to core direct response capabilities, will further deepen the solutions that RKD Group offers our clients."

DPG will be rebranded as RKD Direct Point, a division of RKD Group. The acquisition will establish RKD Group's presence in Canada through its Toronto office.

"We look forward to sustaining DPG's existing strong client relationships, and exploring opportunities with new organizations," said Kersten.

DPG Founder and President Duke Smith has been named Senior Vice President of RKD Direct Point, reports to Kersten, and join's the company's Executive Leadership Team.



Smith added, "Today's announcement rings in a new era for DPG as a part of the RKD Group family. We have a shared vision for the nonprofit sector and a passion to bring innovation to our clients as we continue our work to make the world more humane, just and compassionate."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, health, disease research, animal welfare, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's multichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible.

About RKD Direct Point

RKD Direct Point, the Canadian division of RKD Group, specializes in multichannel fundraising and marketing for health and disease charities, hospitals, international non-government organizations, and other nonprofits globally. With deep expertise in multichannel storytelling, acquisition and retention strategies, and strategic consulting, RKD Direct Point creates breakthroughs never thought possible.

