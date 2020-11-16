RKD Group Announces Acquisition of DMI

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group, North America's leading provider of marketing and fundraising solutions for nonprofit organizations, today announced the acquisition of Data Management, Inc. (DMI), a North Carolina-based data services company.

"We are thrilled to welcome DMI into RKD Group," said RKD Group President Dennis Moore. "With this acquisition, RKD further strengthens the power of its data- and analytic-driven omnichannel fundraising and marketing solutions for charitable organizations in the United States and Canada.

"This announcement marks an exciting day for us as we join the RKD Group family," said Jim Strasbourger, President of DMI. "This strengthens and expands DMI's service offerings, creating opportunities for us to help further our clients' missions through new omnichannel solutions."

More than 160 nonprofit organizations benefit from DMI's innovative data management services and products that fully integrate with Blackbaud, Salesforce, DonorPerfect and dozens of other platforms and CRMs.

DMI will operate within RKD Insights, which RKD Group launched in 2020 to provide data management, reporting and analytic services to optimize client fundraising and marketing campaign performance. DMI will maintain its relationship with current client partners while enhancing and expanding RKD Insights' suite of data solutions to its clients.

"We pride ourselves on delivering the best of the best," said Cathy Folkes, Chief Data Officer and head of RKD Insights. "DMI stands out for the excellent service they provide to their clients. Their advanced capabilities will be an outstanding addition to the solutions RKD offers."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, including hospitals, social service, health, disease research, animal welfare, and faith-based charities. RKD Group's multichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive online and offline engagements and donations. With a growing team of professionals, RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible.

About DMI

Data Management, Inc. (DMI) assists nonprofit organizations in consolidating their marketing programs efficiently and cost-effectively, providing total solutions for analysis and modeling, CRM, data enrichment, and hosted database management. DMI delivers painless integrations, world-class security and hassle-free conversions so nonprofits can execute their marketing programs efficiently and focus on their missions.

