RKD Group Named Fundraising Agency for Feed the Children

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group is proud to announce its new partnership with leading anti-hunger organization Feed the Children as their direct response fundraising agency of record. The collaboration will focus on leveraging RKD Group's innovative multichannel fundraising strategies and advanced analytics to drive long-term net revenue growth and support Feed the Children's commitment to ending childhood hunger.

"Feed the Children's mission to provide the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive aligns closely with our purpose of championing organizations that create meaningful change," said Tim Kersten, CEO of RKD Group. "We're thrilled to help them deepen connections with their donors as they strive to make the world more humane, just and compassionate."

Through this partnership, RKD Group will combine advanced data science, digital innovation and omnichannel expertise to create audience-first fundraising campaigns for Feed the Children. The emphasis will be on engaging donors with personalized, impactful messaging across direct mail, digital and other key channels to foster long-term relationships.

"Millions of children are experiencing hunger here in the U.S. and around the world, and Feed the Children is deeply devoted to the cause. RKD Group's dynamic approach to audience-first fundraising aligns perfectly with our vision to amplify donor impact," said Anna Averling, Vice President of Direct Marketing. "Their commitment to powering omnichannel strategies with advanced analytics ensures we can maximize our efforts to combat childhood hunger and grow our impact for children and families in need."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a growth-obsessed, digital-forward, direct response solutions provider for hundreds of nonprofits in the U.S. and Canada. With more than 500 team members, RKD Group delivers innovative strategies, creative leadership and data-driven solutions to accelerate revenue growth and build lasting donor relationships. For more information, visit www.rkdgroup.com.

About Feed the Children

Feed the Children is a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive. Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity and poverty.

For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right. Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at www.feedthechildren.org.

