RKD Group Named Fundraising Agency of Record for The Bowery Mission

DALLAS, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group is excited to announce its selection as the direct response fundraising agency of record for The Bowery Mission, a historic organization dedicated to transforming the lives of people experiencing homelessness and poverty in New York City. This partnership will focus on advancing The Bowery Mission's fundraising efforts through RKD Group's omnichannel, data-driven strategies.

"Partnering with The Bowery Mission—a beacon of hope in one of the nation's largest cities—is an honor," said Tim Kersten, CEO of RKD Group. "Our shared commitment to fostering long-term donor relationships and making a tangible difference in the community will drive our efforts to help them meet and exceed their goals."

RKD Group will provide comprehensive fundraising services to support The Bowery Mission, including direct mail, digital campaigns and cutting-edge data and analytics. By applying an omnichannel approach, RKD Group aims to optimize donor engagement and boost long-term net revenue, ensuring The Bowery Mission's ability to serve individuals in need.

"The Bowery Mission is thrilled to collaborate with RKD Group to elevate our fundraising efforts," said James Winans, President & CEO. "RKD's depth of experience in working with life transformation ministries, proven track record of innovation and modern audience strategies will help us build a deeper community of support and drive much needed net revenue to help New Yorkers experiencing homelessness."

About RKD Group

RKD Group is a growth-obsessed, digital-forward, direct response solutions provider for hundreds of nonprofits in the U.S. and Canada. With more than 500 team members, RKD Group delivers innovative strategies, creative leadership and data-driven solutions to accelerate revenue growth and build lasting donor relationships. For more information, visit www.rkdgroup.com.

About The Bowery Mission

For over 150 years, The Bowery Mission has been a steadfast presence in New York City, providing refuge and support to neighbors facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardships. Since our founding, we have been dedicated to meeting urgent needs and building a community where lives are transformed through the love of Jesus. Our welcoming red doors are always open, inviting everyone in for a hot meal, a warm bed, and a heartfelt conversation. To learn more, visit www.bowery.org.

