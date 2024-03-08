RKD Group Reinforces Client Experience, Purpose in Latest Leadership Moves

DALLAS, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group, the leading fundraising and marketing solutions provider to nonprofits in North America, announced its latest leadership moves.

With these additions, RKD has strengthened its approach to purpose-driven client experience and omnichannel fundraising results.

Left to right: Dawn Beall, Ellen Roeder, Brooke Sconyers

"At our core, we are dedicated to amplifying and championing the missions of the clients we serve," said Chris Pritcher, CEO at RKD Group.

"The recognition of these three individuals is yet another example of how we are investing in the best client experience possible."

Dawn Beall, SVP of Client Engagement, has taken on a new role in RKD's client experience team, focused on enhancing the voice of the client throughout the entire client journey, from onboarding to proactive engagement and support.

"In my six years with RKD, I can say that we have never been more equipped to propel client results forward through a full portfolio of solutions. I welcome the opportunity to represent the voice of the client so that we can deliver exceptional results," said Beall.

Ellen Roeder has joined RKD as VP of Client Partnership, strengthening how RKD is transitioning clients from cooperative channel marketing to omnichannel donor experience.

"Donor expectations continue to rise. I'm honored to bring my experience to RKD—the only nonprofit marketing partner equipped to deliver on the expectations of donors. Our suite of solutions is built with purpose—to advance how nonprofits connect with their donors and believers—and I'm thrilled to be a part of this firm at this moment," said Roeder.

Brooke Sconyers joins RKD as VP of Sales Enablement. With experience at scaling how nonprofits engage enterprise service providers, Sconyers adds depth and leadership to an already stellar team.

"This team is built for this moment," said Sconyers. "I'm proud to join an organization which is committed to seeing the advancement of client-first, forward-thinking solutions."

"The time is now. RKD is boldly investing in the success of our clients, bringing proactive strategy and acceleration of growth on a level that is meant for this moment and beyond," said Pritcher.

About RKD Group

RKD Group is North America's leading fundraising and marketing solutions provider to hundreds of growth-focused nonprofit organizations. With five decades of experience, RKD leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive the best return on investment. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.

Related Links:

https://rkdgroup.com/

Contact:

Justin McCord

[email protected]

214-755-9752

SOURCE RKD Group