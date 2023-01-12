RKD Group Selects Chris Pritcher as New CEO

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD, the leading fundraising and marketing solutions provider to nonprofits in North America, has appointed Chris Pritcher as its next Chief Executive Officer.

Pritcher brings 15 years of executive nonprofit marketing leadership—and joins RKD after eight years as a strategic leader at Merkle, Inc., where he held positions that integrated Data, Analytics, Creative and Strategy capabilities toward significant growth and value creation.

"I am honored to be selected as RKD's next Chief Executive Officer. Serving nonprofit clients is my home base—and it is a privilege to join an organization who delivers innovative strategy and solutions that help our clients thrive in their missions," Pritcher said. "We are a purpose-driven company—enabling nonprofits to solve some of the most complex problems in the world—and I will do my best to serve our clients and teams so that we can continue to make the world more humane, just, and compassionate."

Pritcher succeeds Tim Kersten, who will transition to Chairman of the Board.

"Chris is uniquely qualified to lead RKD," Kersten said. "He has the experience, vision and passion for nonprofits that will continue RKD's acceleration as the leading partner for nonprofits who want to grow. I'm confident that Chris' deep experience and leadership will successfully lead the company forward. RKD is known for its innovation and creativity in connecting donors with nonprofits. Chris' perspectives will be a strong asset as we build on our success into the next chapter of charitable giving."

Prior to Merkle, Pritcher spent 10 years at Royall & Company, where he held multiple positions as he advanced through the company and helped to strategically scale Royall's nonprofit direct marketing practice.

"RKD is a trusted partner for its clients. I am humbled and excited to join this company, work closely with Tim, the board and the entire RKD team—to listen, learn and collectively build solutions that help nonprofits succeed," said Pritcher.

RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing services provider to hundreds of nonprofit organizations. With five decades of expertise, RKD Group's omnichannel approach leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive the best return on investment. RKD Group creates breakthroughs never thought possible. For additional information go to RKDGroup.com.

