RKD Group Welcomes Dr. Dawn Opel as Food Banks Vertical Lead, Strengthening Investment in the Future of Hunger Relief

Veteran food bank association executive and nationally recognized innovation leader joins RKD to help food banks navigate a rapidly changing landscape.

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group, the nation's leading fundraising and marketing partner for mission-driven organizations, today announced that Dr. Dawn Opel has joined the company as Food Banks Vertical Lead, reinforcing RKD's long-term commitment to serving food banks and strengthening the firm's investment in the future of hunger relief.

Dr. Dawn Opel

Dr. Opel joins RKD from the Food Bank Council of Michigan, where she most recently served as President and Chief Innovation Officer. A lawyer, researcher, and nationally recognized nonprofit leader, Dr. Opel has dedicated her career to building strategic partnerships, advancing innovative approaches to food insecurity, and helping shape initiatives that connect hunger relief, healthcare, and public policy. Her leadership has been instrumental in expanding food-as-medicine programs, strengthening statewide collaboration, and helping food banks increase their impact in the communities they serve.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the sector. Food banks are navigating rising demand, evolving donor expectations, funding uncertainty, workforce challenges, and the growing influence of technology and artificial intelligence. RKD's continued investment reflects its belief that today's food banks need more than exceptional fundraising support. They need strategic partners who can help organizations anticipate change, embrace innovation, and position themselves for long-term success.

"Food banks are entering one of the most transformative periods in their history," said Kevin Jones, CEO of RKD Group. "Demand continues to rise while expectations from donors, partners, and communities continue to evolve. Dawn brings an extraordinary combination of executive leadership, innovation, and deep sector relationships. Her experience will help us anticipate where the sector is going and ensure our clients are equipped to lead through change."

In her new role, Dr. Opel will lead RKD's Food Banks vertical, helping shape the firm's strategy for the sector, deepen executive relationships across the Feeding America network, guide innovation initiatives, and work alongside client teams to bring RKD's full capabilities in fundraising, brand strategy, digital experience, data intelligence, AI, and technology to food bank organizations nationwide.

"I'm excited to join RKD because I believe the future of food security will be built through collaboration, innovation, and bold thinking," said Dr. Dawn Opel. "Food banks have always adapted to meet the needs of their communities. The opportunities ahead require us to think differently, embrace new technologies, and strengthen the partnerships that make lasting impact possible. I'm honored to join a team so deeply committed to helping organizations advance their missions."

The addition of Dr. Opel reflects RKD's continued commitment to helping food banks strengthen donor relationships, accelerate innovation, and build organizations that are equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow while expanding their impact today.

ABOUT RKD GROUP

Founded in 1970 to serve the needs of nonproﬁt clients, RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing ﬁrm serving mission-driven organizations across the United States and Canada. The ﬁrst agency to identify and adapt to the changes in technology and culture that impact philanthropy, RKD helps organizations including Susan G. Komen, The Salvation Army, The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Toys for Tots, Feed the Children, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Food Bank for New York City, and more grow through integrated fundraising strategy, omnichannel marketing, analytics, donor engagement, creative services, and digital transformation. To learn more, visit rkdgroup.com.

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SOURCE RKD Group