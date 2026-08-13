RKD Promotes Ellen Roeder to Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RKD Group, the leading fundraising and marketing agency for nonprofit organizations, today announced the promotion of Ellen Roeder to Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth, recognizing her exceptional leadership, client partnership, and commitment to helping mission-driven organizations achieve transformational growth.

Ellen Roeder

With more than 22 years of experience spanning Fortune 500 companies, direct-to-consumer marketing, and nonprofit fundraising, Roeder has become one of the industry's leading voices in brand fundraising, an approach that leverages an organization's brand to deepen donor engagement, strengthen trust, and drive fundraising performance. Throughout her career, she has helped nonprofits align brand strategy with fundraising execution to create lasting, measurable impact.

"Ellen is a strategic leader who consistently delivers exceptional results for our clients," said Kevin Jones, CEO of RKD Group. "Her passion, innovation, and commitment to client success embody the very best of RKD. She brings both vision and execution to every engagement, and we're thrilled to recognize her leadership with this promotion."

Chief Growth Officer Max Bunch emphasized the relationships that define Roeder's approach to leadership.

"A key component in Ellen's commitment to the clients she serves is the relationships she forms," Bunch said. "Those relationships run deep and are built on listening with intentionality and serving with urgency. For Ellen, it means her heart matches her hustle."

In her expanded role, Roeder will continue leading strategic growth initiatives across RKD's nonprofit client portfolio, helping organizations strengthen their brands, accelerate fundraising performance, and navigate an increasingly complex philanthropic landscape.

"Ellen represents the future of nonprofit growth," Jones said. "She understands that today's organizations need more than great fundraising. They need integrated strategies that build enduring relationships with donors while positioning their missions for long-term success."

About RKD Group

Founded in 1970 to serve the needs of nonprofit clients, RKD Group is a leading fundraising and marketing firm serving mission-driven organizations across the United States and Canada. The first agency to identify and adapt to the changes in technology and culture that impact philanthropy, RKD helps organizations including Susan G. Komen, The Salvation Army, The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Toys for Tots, Feed the Children, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Food Bank for New York City, and more grow through integrated fundraising strategy, omnichannel marketing, analytics, donor engagement, creative services, and digital transformation. To learn more, visit rkdgroup.com.

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SOURCE RKD Group