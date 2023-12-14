RKE Partners Adds Leadership, Coaching Experts Ka Cotter, David Ridley to Team

Growing advisory adds Texas presence with two established business leaders 

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RKE Partners, the advisory maximizing the potential of business leaders and companies, announces the addition of leadership and coaching experts Ka Cotter and David Ridley to the team.

Ka (pronounced "KAY") and David are both based in Dallas, giving RKE a presence in four major metropolitan areas, including New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Founded in 2020, RKE seeks to disrupt corporate training and development via its multi-dimensional approach to transforming leaders and aligning teams to drive business growth.       

RKE Managing Partner Chip Roper said "We are thrilled to welcome Ka and David as RKE continues to meet the diverse needs of dynamic businesses and leaders. They bring decades of real-world experience and a unique ability to diagnose issues and solve acute problems, skills that serve clients well."

Ka said, "I love working with high-performing teams and RKE has been a perfect fit as I get to develop leaders and mentor others, especially women. It's a great responsibility to help people maximize their potential and I'm fortunate to be part of it."

David said, "This is a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with client-centric, service-oriented colleagues and share a proven framework that enables clients to win in the marketplace while enjoying the ride. It's a blessing to be part of RKE and work with the team to help bring out the best in our clients."

Ka is a senior consultant specializing in coaching and mentoring, leveraging her expertise in corporate real estate, sales, growth strategies, customer service and nonprofit development. She was a founding employee, executive and vice chair at The Staubach Company, the global real estate firm founded by NFL Hall of Famer Roger Staubach and sold to Jones Lang LaSalle in 2008 for $727 million.   

David is a business growth and work-culture expert serving as a senior business advisor. He founded Invesco's real estate operations in 1983 and led it into a multinational business now managing over $90 billion in assets. At RKE, David advises companies on how to succeed for the long term, including faith-based entities, real estate firms, asset managers and others.   

