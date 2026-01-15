SJE® Wins "Overall Smart City Solution of the Year" Designation in 2026 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Celebrates a Decade of Recognizing Top Internet-of-Things Innovators Around the Globe

DETROIT LAKES, Minn., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SJE, Inc. , the global industry leader in control systems, today announced that its icontrol®, a full-featured web-hosted SCADA solution has been selected as winner of the "Overall Smart City Solution of the Year" award in the 10th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program conducted by IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the most innovative companies in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

SJE delivers state-of-the-art control panels and true end-to-end industrial IoT solutions built for the water industry, enabling water companies to harness operational and environmental benefits and take a data-driven and sustainable approach to urban water management.

SJE's PRIMEX brand offers a web-based SCADA system, icontrol, that integrates water control devices with control SCADA/HMI servers using the most appropriate communication systems. icontrol utilizes existing local telemetry and open-architecture PLC Controls, including lift or booster stations, elevated tanks, flow, pressure and temperature.

Additionally, SJE's recent acquisition of AMI Global, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology company providing end-to-end remote connectivity solutions for industrial equipment, including hardware, SaaS, and software, aimed at providing customers with turn-key digital integration, development, and go-to-market support. By using AMI Global's solutions, cities can augment their current installed base with branded IoT connectivity seamlessly integrated via embedded or bolt-on gateway hardware.

This integration provides real-time condition monitoring and alerts of pump systems, including wastewater lift stations, which can be accessed through our non-invasive IoT devices and bolt-on submersible condition monitoring sensors.

"Water infrastructure is a pillar in our society. Imagine turning on the tap and there's no water or looking out the window to see the sewers overflowing. Our solutions are equipping smart cities and homes with comprehensive, secure, and modular smart water systems that enhance operational oversight, conserve water, and improve customer experience," said Bjorn Haldorsen, CEO of SJE. "We're grateful for receiving this award from IoT Breakthrough. Water companies can look to us to keep them running, as we continue to power the digital transformation and unlock the full digital potential of this critical industry."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of the global Internet-of-Things industry and recognize the breakthrough innovators, leaders and visionaries driving progress in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, IoT Security, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Vehicles, and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries around the world.

"SJE's new suite of products enables both industry and individual consumers to tap into the potential of digital in water. Water infrastructure is critical, but in a digital world, water companies need to follow the technology, tapping into productivity while increasing the quality they deliver to consumers. However, this is costly and has stopped many projects before they get started," said Steve Johansson, managing director, IoT Breakthrough. "SJE's portfolio enables them to support both water companies, industry and home-owners with the technology they need to keep the water flowing. We're pleased to award them with 'Overall Smart City Solution of the Year!' for their incredible ecosystem of smart water solutions."

SJE has provided industry-leading control and sensor solutions to water infrastructure for 50 years.

About SJE Inc.

SJE® was founded in 1975. Over 50 years later, SJE has evolved into a global industry leader in control systems, operating throughout the United States and Canada, as well as in international markets. SJE, a privately held company, is comprised of over nine well-respected brands known for their innovation and quality. SJE has locations throughout the United States, Mexico, and Asia. SJE offers a wide variety of control products for residential, commercial, municipal, water, wastewater, and industrial markets, representing the most reliable integration of engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the industry. To learn more, visit www.sjeinc.com .

About AMI Global

Founded in 2009, AMI Global is an Industrial Internet of Things technology company providing end-to end remote connectivity solutions for industrial equipment, including: hardware, SaaS and software – aimed at providing customers with turn-key digital integration, development, and go-to-market support. AMI Global consists of a deeply knowledgeable and experienced team in all facets of IoT.

To learn more, visit www.amiglobal.com.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Enterprise IoT, Connected Vehicles, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

