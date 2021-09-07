RKS Off-Road announces expansion into VA with Road Trip Camping as latest US dealer

ARCADIA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based RKS Off-Road today announced the appointment of their fifth US dealer, Road Trip Camping in Orange, VA, as part of their continually growing network for their Purpose Trailer.

Founded by Warren Keely, the company's President, Road Trip Camping was borne from a love for the outdoors and spending quality time with family while experiencing the majesty of nature. In 2001, Warren purchased his own RV and, having fallen in love with the outdoor experience, he spent the next 10 years developing his idea for a truly boutique RV dealership experience focused on quality, customer service and unique products.

"For us, it's about three key elements: quality, innovation and attention to detail," said Warren Keely, President of Road Trip Camping. "These elements are easy to claim but hard to deliver on. The team at RKS share our obsession with all three. So much of the RV industry lacks in quality and innovation, leaving the consumers with an outdated and fragile vessel to enjoy the outdoors. We firmly believe that the point of any RV is to allow you to be outside, not inside. The RV should provide a basecamp from which to enjoy your adventures. We don't want consumers to spend all their time fixing and tweaking their camper. Instead, we want them to view it as a reliable tool. RKS provides that level of exceptional quality in their versatile and high-quality off-road trailer."

"The team at Road Trip Camping is so closely aligned with our values that selecting them to support our expansion into Virginia was an easy decision," said Elisabeth Gritsch, Co-Founder of RKS Off-Road. "They have built their business around small, lightweight trailers like the Purpose and know that their customers value products with superior quality and outstanding craftsmanship. We're excited to see our Purpose Trailer in the hands of their customers and out in the wilderness on adventures soon."

The Purpose Trailer is priced from $49,900, Interested customers will be able to view a demonstrator unit, complete with customization options, at Road Trip Camping from September 2021.

About RKS Off-Road

RKS Off-Road is redefining the recreational vehicle industry with its quality-first approach to designing, manufacturing and customizing off-road trailers. Ultra-lightweight construction and industry-leading durability characterize the Purpose Trailer, the company's first vehicle to market.

RKS Off-Road was founded in 2019 by Elisabeth Gritsch and Travis King, former automotive industry professionals. The company's headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Arcadia, CA.

For press enquiries please contact: [email protected]

https://rksoffroad.com/

About Road Trip Camping

We are all about excellent customer service and low pressure and want your experience to be an enjoyable one. Our five-star service is the hallmark of our business, and we thrive on helping customers with their micro camper search. We support our customers and products before, during, and long after the sale. Thanks much, and we look forward to meeting you and working with you. Happy Camping!

For inquiries please contact: [email protected]

https://roadtripcamping.com/

SOURCE RKS Off-Road, LLC

Related Links

http://www.rksoffroad.com

